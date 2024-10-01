Philips D-Line
Performance meets versatility in the D-Line series. Ranging up to 98'' in size, this is the perfect choice for content that needs to make a powerful impact. Built-in Android provides an endless amount of possibilities.
Designed to enhance
Public venues
Inform and engage visitors in public spaces. The D-Line features an IntegratedSystem to communicate with devices over the same wireless connectivity. FailOver ensures that backup content is played if the primary source experiences an outage.
Retail
Optimise any retail space for a better shopping experience. Easily create and control promotional content across single or multiple displays with PPDS Wave, and ensure content is always playing in case of primary source outages with FailOver.
Corporate
Easily connect and share content for ultra-efficient meetings and presentations. Built-in Android and SmartBrowser provide access to more apps, media content and devices, whilst CMND allows for updateable internal communications in an instant.
Food & beverage
Easily display menus, update item availability, pricing, and promotions with CMND. Integrated SmartPlayer and internal MemoryCache allow for local content scheduling, whilst FailOver ensures backup content is always available.
Transportation
Instantly update arrivals, departures and important announcements with ease using CMND. Built-in Android allows for live information and custom software integration from apps, whilst FailOver displays backup transport information in case of a primary source outage.
Take sustainability and versatility to the next level
D-Line
Bigger impact
PPDS Wave remote management
Manage your whole display fleet and control across campus content remotely with PPDS Wave Controller – your evolutionary ecosystem designed to support time, energy and cost efficiencies. Discover software applications to support your vision from our network of proven partners on the PPDS ProStore, and take advantage of our education specific content templates via PPDS Wave Creator.
Modularity
Extend your display into the future with our modular approach. Bringing opportunities for longer product lifetime with easily detached and replaced components, and a firm focus on sustainability, with reduced WEEE disposal.
FailOver always on technology
Never miss a moment. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your classroom is always switched on.
QuadViewer
QuadViewer transforms your single display into a stylishly framed 2 x 2 videowall with no interior bezels. Enabling you to connect and play content from up to four independent sources simultaneously on the same screen – a great solution for settings where multiple feeds need to be clearly visible, including for broadcast, control rooms and security.
結果を出すために作られた
D-Line
32BDL4511D/27
32"
Full HD (1920x1080p)
400cd/m²
32BDL4650D/00
32"
Powered by Android
400cd/m²
32BDL4511D/00
32"
Full HD (1920x1080p)
400cd/m²
43BDL4511D/27
43"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
43BDL4650D/00
43"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
50BDL4511D/27
50"
4K UHD
500cd/m²
50BDL4650D/00
50"
4K UHD
500cd/m²
55BDL4511D/27
55"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
55BDL4650D/00
55"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
65BDL4511D/27
65"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
65BDL4650D/00
65"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
65BDL4511D/00
65"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
75BDL4511D/27
75"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
75BDL4650D/00
75"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
75BDL4511D/00
75"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
86BDL4511D/27
86"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
86BDL4650D/00
86"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
86BDL4511D/00
86"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
98BDL4511D/27
98"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
98BDL4650D/00
98"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
