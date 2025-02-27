Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Blogs

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

D-Line

75BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

Philips D-Line is designed to engage your audience and delight customers. Powered by Android 11 for easy software integrations, this versatile display is suitable for impact in any setting.

Get a quote

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

WiFiWiFi 6 + Bluetooth 5.2 (slide-in module)
Audio output3.5mm jack
Other connections4G/LTE antenna connectors
Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
USB 2.0 (x1)
Video inputDVI-I (x 1)
DisplayPort 1.4 (x1)
HDMI 2.0 (x2)
USB 3.0 (x2)
VGA (via DVI)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Video outputDisplayPort 1.4 (x1)
External controlRJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

Convenience

Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Screen saving functionsPixel Shift
Tiled MatrixUp to 10 x 15
WiFi protocola b g n, 802.11 ax, 802.11 ac
Signal loop throughIR Loopthrough
DisplayPort
RS232
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Network controllableRS232
External 4G mPCIe slot
RJ45
WiFi
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable

Accessories

Included AccessoriesRS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x1)
AC Switch Cover
USB Cover (x1)
Screws
AC Power Cord
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Quick start guide
Remote control & AAA batteries
RS232 cable
WiFi module
Wire Clamper (x3)

Dimensions

Set Height961.7 mm
Product weight36.3 kg
Set Width1683.5 mm
Wall Mount600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
Product weight (lb)80.0 lb
Set Depth (inch)3.61(D@Handle)/2.74(D@Wall mount) inch
Set Height (inch)37.86 inch
Set Width (inch)66.28 inch
Bezel width14.9 mm (Even bezel)
Set Depth91.8(D@Handle)/69.5(D@Wall mount) mm

Internal Player

Memory4GB RAM
GPUARM Mali-T860 MP4
Storage32 GB eMMc
CPU2x A72 + 4x A53

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Consumption (Typical)187 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Energy Label ClassG

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback VideoMPEG
H.263
H.264
H.265
AVI
MP4
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
WEBM
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Operating conditions

Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 - 95% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Picture/Display

Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Response time (typical)8 ms
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Progressive scan
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Aspect ratio16:9
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @60HZ
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Haze25%
Diagonal screen size (inch)74.5 inch
Operating systemAndroid 11
Diagonal screen size (metric)189.3 cm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Display colors1.07 Billion
Pixel pitch0.4296 x 0.4296 mm
Brightness500 cd/m²
Panel technologyADS

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Spanish
Polish
Turkish
Russian
Italian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Regulatory approvalsCE
RoHS
CB
CCC
EMF
FCC, Class A
EnergyStar 8.0
UL
Warranty3 year warranty

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1024 x 768, 60Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 900, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
640 x 480, 60Hz
800 x 600, 60Hz
Video formats1080p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
480i, 60Hz
480p, 60Hz
576i, 50Hz
576p, 50Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
2160p, 50, 60Hz
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Italian

Downloads

75BDL4650D/00

Leaflet

Spanish

Downloads

75BDL4650D/00

Leaflet

German

Downloads

75BDL4650D/00

View all

D-Line

Available in:

32″
image

32BDL4511D/27

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Full HD (1920x1080p)

  • 400cd/m²

See Details See Details
32″
image

32BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Powered by Android

  • 400cd/m²

See Details See Details
32″
image

32BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 32"

  • Full HD (1920x1080p)

  • 400cd/m²

See Details See Details
43″
image

43BDL4511D/27

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
43″
image

43BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 43"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
50″
image

50BDL4511D/27

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • 4K UHD

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
50″
image

50BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 50"

  • 4K UHD

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
55″
image

55BDL4511D/27

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
55″
image

55BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
65″
image

65BDL4511D/27

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
65″
image

65BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
65″
image

65BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
75″
image

75BDL4511D/27

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
75″
image

75BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
75″
image

75BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
86″
image

86BDL4511D/27

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
86″
image

86BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
86″
image

86BDL4511D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
98″
image

98BDL4511D/27

Energy Label: g

  • 98"

  • UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
98″
image

98BDL4650D/00

Energy Label: g

  • 98"

  • Powered by Android

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
Discover D-Line

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch