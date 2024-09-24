Products

D-Line

50BDL4511D/27

Energy Label: g

Make it stand out with a fast Philips D-Line Professional 4K UHD display. Philips superb picture quality ensures true colors and intense contrast. You can effortlessly display content from multiple sources on a single screen.

Made for results

TAA compliant

Created in 1979, TAA compliance requires products and goods considered for governmental use to be manufactured or substantially transformed in the US or in designated TAA countries*. Products for government use are available via selected commercial companies – such as distributors – with Federal Supply Schedule government contracts.

image

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Other connectionsOPS
Audio output3.5mm jack
Video inputDisplay Port1.2 (x1)
DVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x2)
USB 2.0 (x2)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
HDMI 2.0 (x1)

Convenience

Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Bright
Signal loop throughDisplayPort
RS232
HDMI
IR Loopthrough
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC Switch Cover
Philips logo (x1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
AC power cord
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Quick start guide (x1)
Remote control & AAA batteries
RS232 cable
USB Cover and screw x1
Wire Clamper (x3)
StandBM05922(Optional)

Dimensions

Set Height649.0 mm
Product weight14.75 kg
Set Width1128.4 mm
Product weight (lb)32.52 lb
Set Depth (inch)2.50
Wall Mount400 (H) x 400(V) mm, M6
Set Width (inch)44.43
Set Depth63.5 mm
Set Height (inch)25.55
Bezel width14.9 mm (Even bezel)

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W RMS

Power

Standby power consumption0.5 W
Consumption (Typical)91 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Consumption (Max)190 W
Energy Label ClassG

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
MPEG
HEAAC

Operating conditions

Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 - 95% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Warranty3 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
CCC
RoHS
CB
BSMI
EMF
VCCI
PSB
EnergyStar 8.0
ETL
CECP
EAC

Picture/Display

Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)4000:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Response time (typical)8 ms
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
Aspect ratio16:9
Diagonal screen size (inch)49.5
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Haze25%
Display colors1.07 Billion
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Diagonal screen size (metric)125.7 cm
Pixel pitch0.2854 x 0.2854 mm
Panel technologyVA
Brightness500 cd/m²

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats640 x 480, 60Hz
800 x 600, 60Hz
1024 x 768, 60Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 900, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
Video formats480i, 60Hz
480p, 60Hz
576p, 50Hz
576i, 50Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

50BDL4511D/27

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

50BDL4511D/27

See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
See Details
Discover D-Line

