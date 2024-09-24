50BDL4511D/27

Made for results
TAA compliant
Created in 1979, TAA compliance requires products and goods considered for governmental use to be manufactured or substantially transformed in the US or in designated TAA countries*. Products for government use are available via selected commercial companies – such as distributors – with Federal Supply Schedule government contracts.
Features
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Other connections
|OPS
|Audio output
|3.5mm jack
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x1)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x2)
|USB 2.0 (x2)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x1)
Convenience
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|Signal loop through
|DisplayPort
|RS232
|HDMI
|IR Loopthrough
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|AC Switch Cover
|Philips logo (x1)
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|AC power cord
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|Quick start guide (x1)
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|RS232 cable
|USB Cover and screw x1
|Wire Clamper (x3)
|Stand
|BM05922(Optional)
Dimensions
|Set Height
|649.0 mm
|Product weight
|14.75 kg
|Set Width
|1128.4 mm
|Product weight (lb)
|32.52 lb
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.50
|Wall Mount
|400 (H) x 400(V) mm, M6
|Set Width (inch)
|44.43
|Set Depth
|63.5 mm
|Set Height (inch)
|25.55
|Bezel width
|14.9 mm (Even bezel)
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W RMS
Power
|Standby power consumption
|0.5 W
|Consumption (Typical)
|91 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Consumption (Max)
|190 W
|Energy Label Class
|G
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Video
|H.263
|H.264
|H.265
|MPEG
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|MPEG
|HEAAC
Operating conditions
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 - 95% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|Dutch
|Danish
|English
|French
|Finnish
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Norwegian
|Polish
|Portuguese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Swedish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|CCC
|RoHS
|CB
|BSMI
|EMF
|VCCI
|PSB
|EnergyStar 8.0
|ETL
|CECP
|EAC
Picture/Display
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|4000:1
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|49.5
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Haze
|25%
|Display colors
|1.07 Billion
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|125.7 cm
|Pixel pitch
|0.2854 x 0.2854 mm
|Panel technology
|VA
|Brightness
|500 cd/m²
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|640 x 480, 60Hz
|800 x 600, 60Hz
|1024 x 768, 60Hz
|1280 x 720, 60Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|1600 x 900, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
|Video formats
|480i, 60Hz
|480p, 60Hz
|576p, 50Hz
|576i, 50Hz
|720p, 50,60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
D-Line
32BDL4511D/27
32"
Full HD (1920x1080p)
400cd/m²
32BDL4650D/00
32"
Powered by Android
400cd/m²
32BDL4511D/00
32"
Full HD (1920x1080p)
400cd/m²
43BDL4511D/27
43"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
43BDL4650D/00
43"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
50BDL4511D/27
50"
4K UHD
500cd/m²
50BDL4650D/00
50"
4K UHD
500cd/m²
55BDL4511D/27
55"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
55BDL4650D/00
55"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
65BDL4511D/27
65"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
65BDL4650D/00
65"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
65BDL4511D/00
65"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
75BDL4511D/27
75"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
75BDL4650D/00
75"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
75BDL4511D/00
75"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
86BDL4511D/27
86"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
86BDL4650D/00
86"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
86BDL4511D/00
86"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
98BDL4511D/27
98"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
98BDL4650D/00
98"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
