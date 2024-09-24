43BDL4511D/27

Made for results
TAA compliant
Created in 1979, TAA compliance requires products and goods considered for governmental use to be manufactured or substantially transformed in the US or in designated TAA countries*. Products for government use are available via selected commercial companies – such as distributors – with Federal Supply Schedule government contracts.
Features
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Audio output
|3.5mm jack
|Other connections
|OPS
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x1)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x2)
|USB 2.0 (x2)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x1)
Convenience
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Signal loop through
|DisplayPort
|RS232
|HDMI
|IR Loopthrough
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|AC Switch Cover
|Philips logo (x1)
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|AC power cord
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|Quick start guide (x1)
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|RS232 cable
|USB Cover and screw x1
|Wire Clamper (x3)
|Stand
|BM05922(Optional)
Dimensions
|Product weight
|10.71 kg
|Set Width
|973.0 mm
|Set Height
|561.2 mm
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.50
|Wall Mount
|200 (H) x 200(V) mm, M6
|Product weight (lb)
|23.61 lb
|Set Width (inch)
|38.31
|Set Depth
|63.5 mm
|Set Height (inch)
|22.09
|Bezel width
|13.9 mm (Even bezel)
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W RMS
Power
|Standby power consumption
|0.5 W
|Consumption (Max)
|170 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Consumption (Typical)
|62 W
|Energy Label Class
|G
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|H.263
|H.264
|H.265
|MPEG
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|MPEG
|HEAAC
Operating conditions
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 - 95% RH (No condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|Dutch
|Danish
|English
|French
|Finnish
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Norwegian
|Polish
|Portuguese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Swedish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|CCC
|RoHS
|CB
|BSMI
|EMF
|VCCI
|PSB
|ETL
|CECP
|EAC
|EnergyStar 8.0
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Picture/Display
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|42.5
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Haze
|25%
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|108.0 cm
|Display colors
|1.07 Billion
|Brightness
|500 cd/m²
|Pixel pitch
|0.2451 x 0.2451 mm
|Panel technology
|ADS
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|640 x 480, 60Hz
|800 x 600, 60Hz
|1024 x 768, 60Hz
|1280 x 720, 60Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|1600 x 900, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
|Video formats
|480i, 60Hz
|480p, 60Hz
|576p, 50Hz
|576i, 50Hz
|720p, 50,60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
D-Line
32BDL4511D/27
32"
Full HD (1920x1080p)
400cd/m²
32BDL4650D/00
32"
Powered by Android
400cd/m²
32BDL4511D/00
32"
Full HD (1920x1080p)
400cd/m²
43BDL4511D/27
43"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
43BDL4650D/00
43"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
50BDL4511D/27
50"
4K UHD
500cd/m²
50BDL4650D/00
50"
4K UHD
500cd/m²
55BDL4511D/27
55"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
55BDL4650D/00
55"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
65BDL4511D/27
65"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
65BDL4650D/00
65"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
65BDL4511D/00
65"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
75BDL4511D/27
75"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
75BDL4650D/00
75"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
75BDL4511D/00
75"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
86BDL4511D/27
86"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
86BDL4650D/00
86"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
86BDL4511D/00
86"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
98BDL4511D/27
98"
UHD (3840 x 2160)
500cd/m²
98BDL4650D/00
98"
Powered by Android
500cd/m²
