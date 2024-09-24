86BDL4511D/27

Made for results
TAA compliant
Created in 1979, TAA compliance requires products and goods considered for governmental use to be manufactured or substantially transformed in the US or in designated TAA countries*. Products for government use are available via selected commercial companies – such as distributors – with Federal Supply Schedule government contracts.
Features
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Other connections
|OPS
|Audio output
|3.5mm jack
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x1)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x3)
|USB 2.0 (x2)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x1)
Convenience
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Signal loop through
|DisplayPort
|RS232
|HDMI
|IR Loopthrough
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|AC Switch Cover
|Philips logo (x1)
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|AC power cord
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|Quick start guide (x1)
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|RS232 cable
|USB Cover and screw x1
|Wire Clamper (x3)
Dimensions
|Product weight
|50.24 kg
|Set Width
|1929.0 mm
|Set Height
|1100.0 mm
|Set Depth (inch)
|2.74(D@Wall mount) / 3.61(D@Handle)
|Wall Mount
|600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
|Product weight (lb)
|110.67 lb
|Set Height (inch)
|43.31
|Set Width (inch)
|75.94
|Set Depth
|69.5(D@Wall mount) /91.8(D@Handle) mm
|Bezel width
|15.5 mm (Even bezel)
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W RMS
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Consumption (Max)
|560 W
|Consumption (Typical)
|355 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Energy Label Class
|G
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|H.263
|H.264
|H.265
|MPEG
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|MPEG
|HEAAC
Operating conditions
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 - 95% RH (No condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
Picture/Display
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|85.6
|Haze
|3%
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @60HZ
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|217.4 cm
|Display colors
|1.07 Billion
|Panel technology
|IPS
|Pixel pitch
|0.4935 x 0.4935 mm
|Brightness
|500 cd/m²
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|Dutch
|Danish
|English
|French
|Finnish
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Norwegian
|Polish
|Portuguese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Swedish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|CCC
|RoHS
|CB
|BSMI
|EMF
|VCCI
|PSB
|ETL
|CECP
|EAC
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|640 x 480, 60Hz
|800 x 600, 60Hz
|1024 x 768, 60Hz
|1280 x 720, 60Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|1600 x 900, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
|Video formats
|480i, 60Hz
|480p, 60Hz
|576p, 50Hz
|576i, 50Hz
|720p, 50,60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|2160p, 24, 30, 60Hz
