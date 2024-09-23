Solution

With a blank slate, FirstView were able to design a solution from scratch, integrating a range of Philips professional displays seamlessly into the point of sale environment, with installations carefully situated within and among the furniture to enhance the customer experience, delivering all the information customers need for a reassuring visit from the moment they walk through the door. The shopfloor design included a range of display types, including Philips D-Line displays with Android SoC, which were chosen for the in-store experience, while 10” Philips T-Line displays have been placed outside each consulting room.

Carefully considering the long term aspirations of their customer, FirstView elected to augment their already outstanding service with PPDS Wave Controller, allowing them to remotely update content, and to maintain the large display fleets of Silmäasema, as well as for other customers. With strong returns, including efficiency and performance improvements already being seen, the solution will continue to be rolled across more Silmäasema locations in the future.