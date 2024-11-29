Products

harfid philips 028 changed screenfill

HARFID

HARFID innovates the future of construction with PPDS

  • image
  • image
  • image

Background

Dynamic in every aspect, HARFID has been paving the way in the construction industry for over a decade. Taking pride in their corporate philosophy of fairness and trust, this family run business based in Essen, Germany, specialises in project development, planning, construction and support. Over 250 employees are committed to successfully, sustainably and efficiently serve customers in the areas of structural engineering, residential home building, department store development, commercial constructions, and civil engineering work.

Challenge

As an innovator in the construction industry, HARFID has fast gained the reputation as a future-driven company that integrates the latest technology in each step it takes. Every project is created digitally using BIM modelling and complex custom software that allows each team member to assess, create and deliver on their expertise before construction starts in the real-world. With such a large team, HARFID needed a solution that will help the team communicate and collaborate with each other in an agile method, whilst also being able to successfully demonstrate the designs and functionality to their stakeholder.

The design of the Philips LED Videowall is breathtaking, and the overall solution has enabled a real difference in what is now possible.
Harfid Hadrovic, CEO, HARFID

Solution

To make the HARFID vision a reality, Bimagotec and PPDS came together to create the perfect custom solution. A super-bright LED Videowall was installed to bring the designs to life, ensuring clearer visibility and faster client approvals for projects. Meeting rooms were fitted with touchscreen displays, enabling intuitive content with better collaboration. Information displays were also installed throughout the office to better connect each team member, whilst a gigantic Videowall comprising eight 65-inch displays was set-up in the common room to play promotional, branding and ambient content. Using CMND, each display is linked into HARFID’s custom CMS—allowing team members to create and share their work on any display wirelessly or by cable. The team is also able to collaborate on any project simultaneously in real-time from different sections of the office for enhanced efficiency.

Benefits

High impact Videowall: A large-scale Videowall is used in the common area to reinforce branding and display ambient content for a more relaxed environment.

Easy custom control: The team at HARFID can create, update, adapt and deploy content using their own CMS linked directly through CMND.

LED perfection: An incredible LED Videowall showcases the designs and content in ultra-precision picture quality.

Future-proof: New features can be quickly developed and deployed remotely by Bimagotec as requirements evolve.

Touch-screen: Efficient collaboration and working methods is made possible with intuitive touch-screen control.

Co-creation: Content can be reviewed and worked on at the same time by multiple people from different locations.

More info

Client

Harfid

Location

Essen

Germany

Project

New fitout for HARFID HQ

Partners

Bimagotec

Peerless AV (mounts)

Products

LED 165” Display 165BDL9119L (1 unit)

D-line 65” Display 65BDL4050D (12 units)

D-line 98” Videowall display 98BDL4150D (3 units)

T-line 65”–55” Displays 65BDL3052T / 55BDL4051T (10 units).

References

Corporate D-Line T-Line Direct view LED displays Philips L-Line 9000 Series

