What is Wave?

Wave is an evolutionary cloud ecosystem unlocking the power, versatility and intelligence of your Philips professional display fleet.

It connects your entire fleet of displays to your custom system integration software – putting you in full control with one simple to use cloud-based platform.

Laura Vaihinen – FirstView Digital Signage

"Wave Controller saves us time and, in our business, time is money. Now we can proactively monitor displays anytime and from anywhere, proactively intervening if there are issues."

Bringing vision into the future for Finnish eye care specialist, Silmäasema, FirstView installs Philips professional displays managed remotely with PPDS Wave...

Read more

Questions?

Our PPDS people are on hand. Ready to collaborate, supporting your business, from specification through integration, to after-sales and service. Please reach out!

Contact our specialist

6 unique reasons to choose Wave

Scalable and future proof

Scalable solution that can grow with your business offering

Energy management in action

Proactively address issues without onsite intervention, optimise performance and power consumption

Efficient workflows

Efficiently provision and maintain installations and updates, save total cost of ownership of a deployment

Secure

Have piece of mind with the latest updates and security considerations

Focus on innovation and design

Cross platform support of different display types allows you to focus on innovation and design (not compatibility)

Identify issues remotely

Avoid service interruptions and enhance your customers in store / in office / in class-room / in public venue experience

