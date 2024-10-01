Products

Philips S-Line

From menu boards to point of sale and beyond. Stretch your display opportunities into slimmer spaces with Philips S-Line.

image

Designed to enhance

s line train station 2

Transportation

Ideal for departure boards in busy transportation hubs, or to maximize display potential in areas where space is at a premium, the 37” 2:9 Philips S-Line features high brightness levels to deliver clear, colorful content in light areas and atriums.

Transportation
s line clothing store

Retail

Boutiques to supermarkets, car showrooms to experiential pop-ups. Philips S-Line is primed to display dynamic promotions, showcasing your latest products in style. Select portrait or landscape orientation, maximizing your space, boosting your sales.

Retail
s line cinema

Public venues

High bright with 1920x540 resolution, the Philips S-Line is primed with an integrated media player, delivering engaging and immersive content in slimline areas. Bring about a better experience and broaden potential with this stylish stretch display.

Public venues
s line wine shop 2

Food & beverage

That empty space above your order points? Now you can maximize your cross-selling opportunities, showing menu boards, seasonal specials, and all possible combos. Daisy chain these hard-working displays to expand your content horizons further still.

Food & beverage

Go wide

Across every industry, places to display is always at a premium. Philips S-Line stretch digital signage maximizes your space potential, delivering a slimline, stylish and feature rich way to display your content – for better brand coverage, perfectly positioned promotions, and ideally sited information.

image

key advantages

Why choose a Philips S-Line display?

streamlinehq check square interface essential 24
Ready for impact

Widen the view. Widen your opportunities with Philips S-Line. With its unique 32:9 design and 1920x540 resolution, the new stretched digital signage display shows more in less space.

streamlinehq technology ar searching finger touch technology 24
Smart and robust

Android-powered, Philips S-Line is optimized for native Android apps. Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run. Ensure the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

streamlinehq module three 1 programing apps websites 24
Versatile and impressive

This ultra-high-brightness 700 cd/ m2 display is perfect for attracting attention with clearer images. Simple and powerful daisy chaining allows for multi-display setup. Create tiled set up of your choice with tiling mode.

image

S-Line

Stretched digital signage display

image

image

image

S-Line

37″
image

37BDL3050S/00

  • 37"

  • 1920x540 resolution

  • 700cd/m²

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

