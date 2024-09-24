37BDL3050S/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|37
|Panel resolution
|1920 x 540
|Optimum resolution
|1920 x 540 @ 60 Hz
|Brightness
|700
|Response time (typical)
|8
|Aspect ratio
|32:9
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178
|Pixel pitch
|0.47 x 0.47 mm
|Display colors
|Normally Black
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|De-interlacer
|Progressive scan
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Smart Picture
|Color Temperature Adjustment
|Color Enhancement
|Noise Reduction
|Panel technology
|AG
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|4000:1
|Operating system
|Android 8.0
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|640 x 480, 60,67,75Hz
|720 x 400, 70Hz
|800 x 600, 60Hz
|832 x 624, 75Hz
|1024 x 768, 60Hz
|1152 x 870, 75Hz
|1280 x 720, 60Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1440 x 900, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|Video formats
|480i, 60Hz
|480p, 60Hz
|576p, 50Hz
|576i, 50Hz
|720p, 50, 60Hz
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
Connectivity
|Video input
|HDMI 2.0 (x1)
|USB 2.0 ( x1)
|VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Video output
|HDMI 2.0 (x1)
|Audio output
|3.5mm jack
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Convenience
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|HDMI
|IR Loopthrough
|Network controllable
|LAN (RJ45)
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|0~ 40
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 - 95% RH (No condensation)
Power
|Consumption (Typical)
|70
|Consumption (Max)
|85 W
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|AC Switch Cover
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|Philips logo (x1)
|Quick start guide (x1)
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|RS232 daisy chain cable
|AC power cord
|RS232 cable
|HDMI cable
|Wall mount bolt x2
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|Dutch
|Danish
|English
|French
|Finnish
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Norwegian
|Polish
|Portuguese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Swedish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Czech
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|CB
|Warranty
|3 years warranty
Internal Player
|CPU
|2 x A53 + 2 x A73
|GPU
|ARM Mali G51
|Memory
|2GB DDR3
|Storage
|8GB eMMC
Dimensions
|Set Width
|928.5
|Set Height
|282.3
|Set Depth
|48.7
|Bezel width
|12.4mm(T/B); 10.5mm(R/L)
|Wall Mount
|400mm x 200mm , M6
|Product weight
|7.76
