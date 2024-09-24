Products

S-Line

37BDL3050S/00

Widen the view. Widen your opportunities with Philips S-Line. With its unique 32:9 design and 1920x540 resolution, high-brightness output and versatile linking, the new stretched digital signage display shows more in less space.

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (inch)37
Panel resolution1920 x 540
Optimum resolution1920 x 540 @ 60 Hz
Brightness700
Response time (typical)8
Aspect ratio32:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178
Viewing angle (vertical)178
Pixel pitch0.47 x 0.47 mm
Display colorsNormally Black
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
De-interlacer
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Smart Picture
Color Temperature Adjustment
Color Enhancement
Noise Reduction
Panel technologyAG
Contrast ratio (typical)4000:1
Operating systemAndroid 8.0
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats640 x 480, 60,67,75Hz
720 x 400, 70Hz
800 x 600, 60Hz
832 x 624, 75Hz
1024 x 768, 60Hz
1152 x 870, 75Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1440 x 900, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
Video formats480i, 60Hz
480p, 60Hz
576p, 50Hz
576i, 50Hz
720p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz

Connectivity

Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x1)
USB 2.0 ( x1)
VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Video outputHDMI 2.0 (x1)
Audio output3.5mm jack
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

Convenience

Signal loop throughRS232
HDMI
IR Loopthrough
Network controllableLAN (RJ45)

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)0~ 40
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 - 80% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 - 95% RH (No condensation)

Power

Consumption (Typical)70
Consumption (Max)85 W
Standby power consumption<0.5W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC Switch Cover
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Philips logo (x1)
Quick start guide (x1)
Remote control & AAA batteries
RS232 daisy chain cable
AC power cord
RS232 cable
HDMI cable
Wall mount bolt x2

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Czech
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
CB
Warranty3 years warranty

Internal Player

CPU2 x A53 + 2 x A73
GPUARM Mali G51
Memory2GB DDR3
Storage8GB eMMC

Dimensions

Set Width928.5
Set Height282.3
Set Depth48.7
Bezel width12.4mm(T/B); 10.5mm(R/L)
Wall Mount400mm x 200mm , M6
Product weight7.76
