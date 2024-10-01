Philips T-Line Kiosk Display
Promote. Inform. Intrigue. The all-in-one Philips T-Line Kiosk Display boasts a clear, responsive screen with multi-touch technology. Power-over-Ethernet and 4G connectivity enable flexible placement with remote updates for easy content management.
Designed to enhance
Retail
Revolutionize your shopping experience by bringing the digital world into the store. Interactive touch-functionality can be used for product selection, wayfinding, and promotional experiences.
Food & beverage
Streamline customer orders with touch-screen functionality linked to your POS system. The Philips T-Line 24" Kiosk Display makes menus more tempting than ever with item imagery and multi-language capabilities.
T-Line Kiosk Display
Make it personal
Built-in camera and speakers
The built-in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.
Power over Ethernet (PoE+)
Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
Made for results
Create experiences
T-Line Kiosk Display is the all-in-one solution for maximum engagement.
