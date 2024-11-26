AZ Sint-Jan Brugge-Oostende AV

Benefits

Interactive information: You want to welcome your visitors, inform them and express the right image all at once. Not the easiest task, but thanks to Oscart you needn’t worry. After all, it’s completely up to you which content your visitors will see, on which screen and at what time.

Easy content updates: Content can be easily updated by the hospital staff based on single patient rooms and multi-patient rooms to ensure that the right information or entertainment is provided at all times.

Remote upgrades: Software updates can be remotely deployed over the air to ensure the latest features and security patches are installed. Updates are instant, and can be directed to the entire set of screens or selected sectors.

Energy efficient: All the displays selected require very low power consumption, which helps the hospital keep running costs down.

Future-proof technology: New IPTV & Digital Signage features can be quickly deployed without additional hardware or cabling, ensuring quick and cost-effective results.