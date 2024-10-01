Philips MediaSuite
Connectivity is everything. Whether you’re running a hotel or conference center, Philips MediaSuite brings a world of options to the screen with Google Cast, Google Play Store and Google Voice Assistant
Designed to enhance
Hospitality
Let your guests feel at home by making it easy for them to enjoy their favorite movies and shows. With Philips MediaSuite, guests can now access their own Netflix account directly on the hotel TV, or by streaming from their phone or laptop using the Google Cast feature. Ready to pick up where they left off.
Get them connected
Google Cast
Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Google Cast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Google Cast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps—their smart device becomes the remote.
Customizable branding
Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.
CMND & Check-in
Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information—such as name and language spoken—to create a personalized experience. Whether you’re adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.
Netflix
Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There’s no need for any external players or satellite TV, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.
Google Assistant
Voice control and faster answers are here with the optional Google Assistant enabled remote control (22AV2025B/00). Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favorite songs, and get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. With Google Assistant, the possibilities are endless.
Made for results
MediaSuite
43HFL6214U/27
43" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
43HFL5214U/27
43" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
43HFL6114U/27
43" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
50HFL6214U/27
50" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
50HFL5214U/27
50" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
50HFL6114U/27
50" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
55HFL5214U/27
55" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
55HFL6114U/27
55" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
58HFL6214U/27
58" Mediasuite
powered by Android™
65HFL6214U/27
65" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
65HFL5214U/27
65" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
65HFL6114U/27
65" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
75HFL6214U/27
75" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
75HFL6114U/27
75" MediaSuite
powered by Android™
