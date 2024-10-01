Products

Connectivity is everything. Whether you’re running a hotel or conference center, Philips MediaSuite brings a world of options to the screen with Google Cast, Google Play Store and Google Voice Assistant

image

Designed to enhance

hospitality hotel room business mediasuite netflix

Hospitality

Let your guests feel at home by making it easy for them to enjoy their favorite movies and shows. With Philips MediaSuite, guests can now access their own Netflix account directly on the hotel TV, or by streaming from their phone or laptop using the Google Cast feature. Ready to pick up where they left off.

Hospitality

Get them connected

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Google Cast

Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Google Cast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Google Cast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps—their smart device becomes the remote.

image

Customizable branding

Philips MediaSuite features a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI) that can be customised with your own branding. Easily add your logo and colours to the search bar to increase the presence of your brand.

image

CMND & Check-in

Make visitors feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information—such as name and language spoken—to create a personalized experience. Whether you’re adding special touches for hotel guests, streamlining the billing process, or offering multiple channel packages.

image

Netflix

Integrated Netflix access makes watching the latest movies and shows from your account easier, faster and more convenient. There’s no need for any external players or satellite TV, which helps keep operational costs down and installations neat, whilst maintaining a modern look for your establishment. A dedicated Netflix button on the remote provides instant access for efficient usability. Terms and conditions apply for Netflix activation.

Google Assistant

Voice control and faster answers are here with the optional Google Assistant enabled remote control (22AV2025B/00). Open YouTube. Turn the volume up. Play your favorite songs, and get all the info you need such as weather updates, things to do, and even spoken translations in an instant. With Google Assistant, the possibilities are endless.

image

Your perfect audio visual accompaniment – Philips MediaSuite ft. Philips Professional Soundbar

Netflix-ready, Google Cast, and now immersive audio – simply the best!

Discover Philips Soundbar
image

MediaSuite

43″
image

43HFL6214U/27

  • 43" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
43″
image

43HFL5214U/27

  • 43" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
43″
image

43HFL6114U/27

  • 43" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
50″
image

50HFL6214U/27

  • 50" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
50″
image

50HFL5214U/27

  • 50" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
50″
image

50HFL6114U/27

  • 50" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
55″
image

55HFL5214U/27

  • 55" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
55″
image

55HFL6114U/27

  • 55" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
58″
image

58HFL6214U/27

  • 58" Mediasuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
65″
image

65HFL6214U/27

  • 65" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
65″
image

65HFL5214U/27

  • 65" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
65″
image

65HFL6114U/27

  • 65" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
75″
image

75HFL6214U/27

  • 75" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
75″
image

75HFL6114U/27

  • 75" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details

