MediaSuite

55HFL5214U/27

Designed for a fast-paced world, MediaSuite features advanced connectivity and versatile configuration settings. Chromecast built-in makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

Technical Specifications

Design

ColourBlack

Audio

Speakers2.0
Down Firing
Sound output Power20 (2x10) W
Sound FeaturesDTS-HD
Dolby Atmos Compatible
Dolby MS12D
AC-4
DTS Studio Sound
External speaker out1.5W Mono 8 Ohm

Green Specifications

Energy StarYes

Accessories

IncludedRemote Control 22AV2005B/00
2x AAA batteries
Power Cord
Warranty Leaflet
Edge Stand
OptionalVoice RC 22AV2025B/00
Hygenic RC 22AV2226A
DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

Wireless Connectivity

Wireless LAN802.11 ac
Wifi-Direct

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

Analog TVNTSC
Digital TV8VSB ATSC; 256QAM Cable
IP PlaybackMulticast
Unicast
HLS
OTT App Channels

Connectivity Bottom

HDMI3HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
HDMI4HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
Ethernet (LAN)RJ-45
External power12V, max 1.5A
Digital Audio outOptical
USB2USB 2.0
AntennaF-Type
External speaker outMini-Jack

Power

Power Saving FeaturesEco mode
Auto switch-off timer
Light sensor
Ambient temperature0°C to 40°C (32°F to 104°F)
Mains powerAC 110-240V; 50-60Hz
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Maximum Power Consumption165 W

Dimensions

Product weight (+stand) (lb)25.8 lb
Set depth (with stand) (inch)10.07 inch
Set height (with stand) (inch)29.28 inch
Product weight (lb)25.4 lb
Set Height (inch)28.02 inch
Wall mount compatible200 x 200 mm
M6
Set Width (inch)48.30 inch
Set Depth (inch)3.32 inch
Set width (with stand) (inch)48.30 inch

Supported Display Resolution

HDMIUp to 3840x2160p@60Hz
USB, LANHEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

Picture/Display

Brightness300 nit
Panel resolution3840x2160p
Display4K Ultra HD LED
Diagonal screen size (inch)55 inch

Healthcare features

ControlMulti-Remote Control
ConvenienceTalkBack
Independent main speaker mute
SafetyDouble isolation class II
Flame retardant

Android TV

OSAndroid TV™ 9 (Pie)
Memory size(Flash)16GB*
Pre-installed appsNetflix*
YouTube
Google Play Store*
Google Play Movies
Google Play Games
YouTube Music

Hospitality Features

Power controlQuick Start Mode
Auto Power ON
Auto Power OFF
CMND&Check-InGuest Name
Guest Language
Messages
Bill on TV
Express Checkout
SharingChromecast Ultra built-in
Secure Sharing
Network-managed Sharing
Interactive DRMVSecure
Playready Smoothstreaming
Securemedia
Pro:Idiom
Your brandCustomizable Home Screen
Customizable Welcome App
Location Name (Geonames ID)
CMND&Create
Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
Revenue generationMyChoice
Remote ControlLow Battery Detection
RC Battery Door Lock
Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
Hotel modeSwitch-ON Settings Control
Volume limitation
Installation Menu Lock
Menu lock
Joystick Control Lock
Prison mode
ControlAppControl
JEDI Native Android TV Control
JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
Crestron Connected
Joystick
CMND&ControlOff-Line Channel Editor
Off-Line Settings Editor
Remote Management over IP/RF
TV Group management
Local Updates via USB
Instant Initial Cloning
ConvenienceGoogle Assistant*
Google Account Login
Weather Forecast
>40 Supported Menu Languages
Clock in OFF mode
Theme TV
Wake Up Alarm
Sleep Timer

Connectivity Side

Headphone outMini-Jack
HDMI1HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
USB1USB 3.0
External ControlRJ-12
HDMI2HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

Multimedia

Video playback supportedFormats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
WMV9/VC1
HEVC
Containers: AVI, MKV
VP9
Subtitle formats supportedSRT
SMI
TXT
Picture formats supportedJPG
PNG
BMP
GIF
Music formats supportedMP3
AAC
WAV
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMIARC (all ports)
Auto Input Selection
EasyLink (HDMI CEC)One touch play
System Standby
RC pass through
system audio control
RJ12SmartPlug Xpress
Downloads

MediaSuite

Available in:

