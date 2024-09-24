75HFL6114U/27

Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Display
|4K Ultra HD LED
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|75
|Panel resolution
|3840x2160p
|Brightness
|380
Audio
|Sound output Power
|20 (2x10)
|Speakers
|2.0
|Down Firing
|Bathroom speaker out
|1.5W Mono 8Ohm
|Sound Features
|DTS-HD
|Dolby Atmos Compatible
|Dolby MS12D
|AC-4
|DTS Studio Sound
Design
|Colour
|Black
Android TV
|Memory size(Flash)
|16GB*
|OS
|Android TV™ 9 (Pie)
|Pre-installed apps
|Netflix*
|YouTube
|Google Play Store*
|Google Play Movies
|Google Play Games
|YouTube Music
Tuner/Reception/Transmission
|IP Playback
|Multicast
|Unicast
|HLS
|OTT App Channels
|Analog TV
|NTSC
|Digital TV
|8VSB ATSC; 256QAM Cable
Wireless Connectivity
|Wireless LAN
|802.11 ac
|Wifi-Direct
Connectivity Side
|External Control
|RJ-12
|USB1
|USB 3.0
|Headphone out
|Mini-Jack
|HDMI1
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
|HDMI2
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
Connectivity Bottom
|Ethernet (LAN)
|RJ-45
|Antenna
|F-Type
|External power
|12V, max 1.5A
|Digital Audio out
|Optical
|Bathroom speaker out
|Mini-Jack
|USB2
|USB 2.0
|HDMI4
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
|HDMI3
|HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
Connectivity Enhancements
|HDMI
|ARC (all ports)
|Auto Input Selection
|EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
|One touch play
|System Standby
|RC pass through
|system audio control
|RJ12
|SmartPlug Xpress
Hospitality Features
|Sharing
|Chromecast Ultra built-in
|Secure Sharing
|Network-managed Sharing
|Your brand
|Customizable Home Screen
|Customizable Welcome App
|Location Name (Geonames ID)
|CMND&Create
|Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
|Convenience
|Google Assistant*
|Google Account Login
|Weather Forecast
|>40 Supported Menu Languages
|Clock in OFF mode
|Theme TV
|Wake Up Alarm
|Sleep Timer
|CMND&Control
|Off-Line Channel Editor
|Off-Line Settings Editor
|Remote Management over IP/RF
|TV Group management
|Local Updates via USB
|Instant Initial Cloning
|CMND&Check-In
|Guest Name
|Guest Language
|Messages
|Bill on TV
|Express Checkout
|Remote Control
|Low Battery Detection
|RC Battery Door Lock
|Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
|Control
|AppControl
|JEDI Native Android TV Control
|JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
|Serial Xpress Protocol
|Crestron Connected
|Joystick
|Interactive DRM
|VSecure
|Playready Smoothstreaming
|Securemedia
|Pro:Idiom
|Power control
|Quick Start Mode
|Auto Power ON
|Auto Power OFF
|Revenue generation
|MyChoice
|Hotel mode
|Switch-ON Settings Control
|Volume limitation
|Installation Menu Lock
|Menu lock
|Joystick Control Lock
|Prison mode
Healthcare features
|Control
|Multi-Remote Control
|Nurse call system compatible
|Convenience
|TalkBack
|Independent main speaker mute
|Safety
|Double isolation class II
|Flame retardant
Multimedia
|Video playback supported
|Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
|MPEG1
|MPEG2
|MPEG4
|WMV9/VC1
|HEVC
|Containers: AVI, MKV
|VP9
|Subtitle formats supported
|SRT
|SMI
|TXT
|Music formats supported
|MP3
|AAC
|WAV
|WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
|WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
|Picture formats supported
|JPG
|PNG
|BMP
|GIF
Supported Display Resolution
|HDMI 1/2
|Up to 3840x2160p @60Hz
|HDMI 3/4
|Up to 3840x2160p @30Hz
|USB, LAN
|HEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
|Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
|Tuner
|up to 1920x1080@60 Hz
Accessories
|Included
|Tabletop Stand
|Remote Control 22AV2005B/00
|2x AAA batteries
|Power Cord
|Warranty Leaflet
|Optional
|Voice RC 22AV2025B/00
|DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
|Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
Power
|Mains power
|AC 120-240V; 50-60Hz
|Standby power consumption
|<0.4W
|Power Saving Features
|Eco mode
|Ambient temperature
|0°C to 40°C (32°F to 104°F)
|Maximum Power Consumption
|260
|Power consumption (typical)
|113
Dimensions
|Set Width (inch)
|66,3
|Set Height (inch)
|38
|Set Depth (inch)
|3,7
|Set width (with stand) (inch)
|66.3
|Set height (with stand) (inch)
|39.1
|Set depth (with stand) (inch)
|11.8
|Product weight (lb)
|73,85
|Product weight (+stand) (lb)
|75.4
|Wall mount compatible
|600 x 400 mm
|M8
