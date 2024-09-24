Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image

MediaSuite

50HFL6114U/27

With this powerful Philips Professional TV, vibrant picture quality is only the beginning. Chromecast built-in and easy access to the Google Play Store give you the edge when it comes to engaging guests.

Get a quote

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Display4K Ultra HD LED
Diagonal screen size (inch)50
Panel resolution3840x2160p
Brightness350

Audio

Sound output Power20 (2x10)
Speakers2.0
Down Firing
Bathroom speaker out1.5W Mono 8Ohm
Sound FeaturesDTS-HD
Dolby Atmos Compatible
Dolby MS12D
AC-4
DTS Studio Sound

Design

ColourBlack

Android TV

Memory size(Flash)16GB*
OSAndroid TV™ 9 (Pie)
Pre-installed appsNetflix*
YouTube
Google Play Store*
Google Play Movies
Google Play Games
YouTube Music

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

IP PlaybackMulticast
Unicast
HLS
OTT App Channels
Analog TVNTSC
Digital TV8VSB ATSC; 256QAM Cable

Wireless Connectivity

Wireless LAN802.11 ac
Wifi-Direct

Connectivity Side

External ControlRJ-12
USB1USB 3.0
Headphone outMini-Jack
HDMI1HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
HDMI2HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

Connectivity Bottom

Ethernet (LAN)RJ-45
AntennaF-Type
External power12V, max 1.5A
Digital Audio outOptical
Bathroom speaker outMini-Jack
USB2USB 2.0
HDMI4HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
HDMI3HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMIARC (all ports)
Auto Input Selection
EasyLink (HDMI CEC)One touch play
System Standby
RC pass through
system audio control
RJ12SmartPlug Xpress

Hospitality Features

SharingChromecast Ultra built-in
Secure Sharing
Network-managed Sharing
Your brandCustomizable Home Screen
Customizable Welcome App
Location Name (Geonames ID)
CMND&Create
Custom Dashboard (HTML&APK)
ConvenienceGoogle Assistant*
Google Account Login
Weather Forecast
>40 Supported Menu Languages
Clock in OFF mode
Theme TV
Wake Up Alarm
Sleep Timer
CMND&ControlOff-Line Channel Editor
Off-Line Settings Editor
Remote Management over IP/RF
TV Group management
Local Updates via USB
Instant Initial Cloning
CMND&Check-InGuest Name
Guest Language
Messages
Bill on TV
Express Checkout
Remote ControlLow Battery Detection
RC Battery Door Lock
Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
ControlAppControl
JEDI Native Android TV Control
JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
Serial Xpress Protocol
Crestron Connected
Joystick
Interactive DRMVSecure
Playready Smoothstreaming
Securemedia
Pro:Idiom
Power controlQuick Start Mode
Auto Power ON
Auto Power OFF
Revenue generationMyChoice
Hotel modeSwitch-ON Settings Control
Volume limitation
Installation Menu Lock
Menu lock
Joystick Control Lock
Prison mode

Healthcare features

ControlMulti-Remote Control
Nurse call system compatible
ConvenienceTalkBack
Independent main speaker mute
SafetyDouble isolation class II
Flame retardant

Multimedia

Video playback supportedFormats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
WMV9/VC1
HEVC
Containers: AVI, MKV
VP9
Subtitle formats supportedSRT
SMI
TXT
Music formats supportedMP3
AAC
WAV
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
Picture formats supportedJPG
PNG
BMP
GIF

Supported Display Resolution

HDMI 1/2Up to 3840x2160p @60Hz
HDMI 3/4Up to 3840x2160p @30Hz
USB, LANHEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
Tunerup to 1920x1080@60 Hz

Accessories

IncludedTabletop Swivel stand
Remote Control 22AV2005B/00
2x AAA batteries
Power Cord
Warranty Leaflet
OptionalVoice RC 22AV2025B/00
DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A
Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

Power

Mains powerAC 120-240V; 50-60Hz
Standby power consumption<0.4W
Power Saving FeaturesEco mode
Ambient temperature0°C to 40°C (32°F to 104°F)
Maximum Power Consumption156
Power consumption (typical)73

Dimensions

Set Width (inch)44.1
Set Height (inch)25.6
Set Depth (inch)2.4/3.1
Set width (with stand) (inch)44.1
Set height (with stand) (inch)26.8
Set depth (with stand) (inch)9.5
Product weight (lb)29.81
Product weight (+stand) (lb)35.38
Wall mount compatibleM6
300 x 200 mm
Show more specs

Downloads

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

50HFL6114U/27

MediaSuite

43″
image

43HFL6214U/27

  • 43" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
43″
image

43HFL5214U/27

  • 43" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
43″
image

43HFL6114U/27

  • 43" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
50″
image

50HFL6214U/27

  • 50" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
50″
image

50HFL5214U/27

  • 50" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
50″
image

50HFL6114U/27

  • 50" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
55″
image

55HFL5214U/27

  • 55" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
55″
image

55HFL6114U/27

  • 55" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
58″
image

58HFL6214U/27

  • 58" Mediasuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
65″
image

65HFL6214U/27

  • 65" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
65″
image

65HFL5214U/27

  • 65" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
65″
image

65HFL6114U/27

  • 65" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
75″
image

75HFL6214U/27

  • 75" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
75″
image

75HFL6114U/27

  • 75" MediaSuite

  • powered by Android™

See Details See Details
Discover MediaSuite

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch