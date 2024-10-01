Philips B-Line
Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Google Cast ensures presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android devices.
B confident in meetings with technology that achieves incredible connectivity and optimal results. Philips B-Line features Google Cast, so you can share and communicate content and presentations without issues. Bringing your greatest ideas to life in meetings has never been easier.
Maximize engagement in every meeting and presentation
HDMI hotplug detection
When wireless connectivity is not an option, HDMI hotplug detection recognizes direct cabled connections from presentation sources and automatically handles source changes and on/off switching.
Google Play Store
Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.
Scheduler
Built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch content and apps based on time of day for a more engaging environment with better results.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
AppControl
Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers—no matter how many TVs you are managing.
43BFL2214/27
43" B-Line
powered by Android™
50BFL2214/27
50" B-Line
powered by Android™
50BFL2114/27
50" B-Line
powered by Android™
55BFL2214/27
55" B-Line
powered by Android™
58BFL2114/27
58" B-Line
powered by Android™
65BFL2214/27
65" B-Line
powered by Android™
70BFL2114/27
70" B-Line
powered by Android™
75BFL2214/27
75" B-Line
powered by Android™
