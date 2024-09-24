Products

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

B-Line

58BFL2114/27

Boost productivity. Philips B-Line seamlessly integrates into corporate systems for efficient control. Chromecast built-in ensures presentations run smoothly with instant wireless media sharing from Windows, Apple and Android™ devices.

Get a quote

Made for results

  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined

B-Line

Dare to B

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Crestron Connected certified

Integrate this Philips professional display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for wireless and wired content sharing from Apple, Windows, Android and Linux devices.

Google Play Store

Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

image

HDMI hotplug detection

When wireless connectivity is not an option, HDMI hotplug detection recognizes direct cabled connections from presentation sources and automatically handles source changes and on/off switching.

image

AppControl

Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers—no matter how many TVs you are managing.

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

Scheduler

Built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch content and apps based on time of day for a more engaging environment with better results.

image

Bright ideas

B-Line inspires brighter ideas with collaborative function.

image

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Display4K Ultra HD LED
Diagonal screen size (inch)58
Panel resolution3840x2160p
Brightness350
Contrast ratio (typical)5000:1
Operation ModeLandscape
16/7

Audio

Sound output Power20 (2x10)
Speakers2.0
Down Firing
Sound FeaturesDTS-HD
Dolby Atmos Compatible
Dolby MS12D
AC-4
DTS Studio Sound
External speaker out1.5W Mono 8 Ohm

Design

ColourBlack

Android TV

Memory size(Flash)16GB*
OSAndroid TV™ 9 (Pie)
Pre-installed appsYouTube
Google Play Store*
Google Play Movies
Google Play Games
YouTube Music

Tuner/Reception/Transmission

IP PlaybackMulticast
Unicast
HLS
OTT App Channels
Analog TVNTSC
Digital TV8VSB ATSC; 256QAM Cable

Wireless Connectivity

Wireless LAN802.11 ac
Wifi-Direct

Connectivity Side

USB1USB 3.0
Headphone outMini-Jack
HDMI1HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
HDMI2HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

Connectivity Bottom

Ethernet (LAN)RJ-45
AntennaF-Type
External power12V, max 1.5A
Digital Audio outOptical
External speaker outMini-Jack
USB2USB 2.0
HDMI3HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2
HDMI4HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2

Connectivity Enhancements

HDMIARC (all ports)
Auto Input Selection
EasyLink (HDMI CEC)One touch play
System Standby
RC pass through
system audio control

Corporate Features

Wired PresentationsAuto Input Selection
Auto Power ON
Auto Power OFF
Wireless PresentationsChromecast built-in
Secure Sharing
Network-managed Sharing
Signage FunctionsCMND&Create
Scheduler
Banners
ControlCrestron Connected (v2)
Extron
CustomizableHome Screen
Location Name
Device Name

Professional TV Features

Professional ModeInstallation Menu Lock
Menu Lock
Switch-ON Settings Control
Volume Limitation
Convenience>40 Supported Menu Languages
Google Account Login
Google Assistant*
Weather Forecast
ControlAppControl
CMND IP Remote Management
JAPIT HTML5 Control
JEDI Android API Control
SafetyDouble Isolation Class II
Flame Retardant
DRMPro:Idiom
VSecure

Multimedia

Video playback supportedFormats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
MPEG1
MPEG2
MPEG4
WMV9/VC1
HEVC
Containers: AVI, MKV
VP9
Subtitle formats supportedSRT
SMI
TXT
Music formats supportedMP3
AAC
WAV
WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
Picture formats supportedJPG
PNG
BMP
GIF

Supported Display Resolution

HDMI 1/2Up to 3840x2160p @60Hz
HDMI 3/4Up to 3840x2160p @30Hz
USB, LANHEVC: up to 3840x2160@60Hz
Others: up to 1920x1080p@60Hz
Tunerup to 1920x1080@60 Hz

Accessories

IncludedRemote Control 22AV1905A/12
2x AAA batteries
Power Cord
OptionalVoice RC 22AV2025B/00
Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

Power

Mains powerAC 120-240V; 50-60Hz
Standby power consumption<0.4W
Power Saving FeaturesEco mode
Ambient temperature0°C to 40°C (32°F to 104°F)
Maximum Power Consumption157
Power consumption (typical)77

Dimensions

Set Width (inch)51.26
Set Height (inch)29.92
Set Depth (inch)3.19/3.39
Product weight (lb)33.29
Wall mount compatibleM6
300 x 200 mm
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

58BFL2114/27

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

58BFL2114/27

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

58BFL2114/27

Discover B-Line

