55BDL2105X/27

Made for results
TAA compliant
Created in 1979, TAA compliance requires products and goods considered for governmental use to be manufactured or substantially transformed in the US or in designated TAA countries*. Products for government use are available via selected commercial companies – such as distributors – with Federal Supply Schedule government contracts.
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Audio output
|3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
|Other connections
|OPS
|USB 2.0 (x1)
|Thermal sensor
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x1)
|DVI-D (x1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x2)
|VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
|External control
|IR (in) 3.5 mm jack
|LAN RJ45 (x2)
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
Convenience
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 15 x 15
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Ease of installation
|Carrying Handles
|Smart Insert
|Signal loop through
|DisplayPort
|RJ45
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Network controllable
|LAN (RJ45)
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|Gap pad x3
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|Quick start guide (x1)
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|RJ45 / RS232 converter
|Wire Clamper (x3)
|Power cord
|DP cable (x1)
|RJ45 cable (x1)
|Edge alignment pin (x2)
|Kit-1 (x1)
|Kit-2 (x2)
Dimensions
|Set Width
|1213.5 mm
|Product weight
|28.8 kg
|Set Height
|684.3 mm
|Wall Mount
|400mm x 400mm, M6
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.85 (D@WallMount)/3.85 (D@Handle) inch
|Smart Insert mount
|100mm x 100mm, 6xM4xL6
|Bezel width
|2.3 mm + 1.2 mm
|Set Height (inch)
|26.94 inch
|Set Depth
|97.8 mm(D@WallMount)/97.8 mm(D@Handle) mm
|Set Width (inch)
|47.77 inch
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W (RMS)
Power
|Consumption (On mode)
|140 W
|Standby power consumption
|0.5 W
|Consumption (Max)
|340 W
|Consumption (Typical)
|180 W
|Energy Label Class
|G
Operating conditions
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 - 80% (without condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 - 95% (without condensation)
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Polish
|Russian
|Spanish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Warranty
|3 years warranty
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|RoHS
|CB
|ETL
|BSMI
Picture/Display
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Optimum resolution
|1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
|Haze
|25 %
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|54.5 inch
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|138.7 cm
|Display colors
|16.7 M
|Panel resolution
|1920x1080p
|Pixel pitch
|0.63 x 0.63 mm
|Brightness
|500 cd/m²
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|720 x 400, 70Hz
|800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
|1280 x 768, 60Hz
|1280 x 800, 60Hz
|1280 x 960, 60Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1360 x 768, 60Hz
|1366 x 768, 60Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
|Video formats
|720p, 50, 60Hz
|1080i, 25, 30Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|2160P 50, 60Hz ((HDMI/OPS/DP)
