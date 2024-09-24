Products

  • image
  • image

Philips X-Line

55BDL3207X/00

Energy Label: g

Take presentations and corporate branding to the next level. The Philips X-Line Videowall display brings your content to life to ensure absolute audience engagement in every setting with Pure Colour Pro.

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
Other connectionsOPS
USB 2.0 (x1)
Thermal sensor
Video inputDVI-D (x1)
HDMI 2.0 (x2)
VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
Display Port1.3 (x1)
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
External controlIR (in) 3.5 mm jack
LAN RJ45 (x2)
Signal loopthrough RJ45(x2)
Video outputDisplayPort 1.3 (x1)

Convenience

Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Tiled MatrixUp to 15 x 15
Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Bright
Ease of installationCarrying Handles
Smart Insert
Network controllableLAN (RJ45)
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Signal loop throughDisplayPort
RJ45

Accessories

Included AccessoriesGap pad x3
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Quick start guide (x1)
Remote control & AAA batteries
RJ45 / RS232 converter
Wire Clamper (x3)
Power cord
DP cable (x1)
RJ45 cable (x1)
Edge alignment pin (x2)
Kit-1 (x1)
Kit-2 (x2)

Dimensions

Product weight26.17 kg
Set Height684.2 mm
Set Width1213.4 mm
Wall Mount400mm x 400mm, M6
Set Height (inch)26.94
Bezel width3.5mm
Set Depth98.2 mm(D@WallMount)/99.35 mm(D@Handle) mm
Smart Insert mount100mm x 100mm, 6xM4xL6
Set Width (inch)47.77
Set Depth (inch)3.87 (D@WallMount)/3.91 (D@Handle)

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W (RMS)

Power

Consumption (On mode)115 W
Standby power consumption<0.50 W
Consumption (Max)340 W
Consumption (Typical)170 W
Energy Label ClassG

Operating conditions

Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 - 95% (without condensation)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 - 80% (without condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Warranty3 years warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
ETL
BSMI
PSE

Picture/Display

Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)1100:1
Response time (typical)8 ms
Haze28 %
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)54.6
Aspect ratio16:9
Optimum resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Diagonal screen size (metric)138.7 cm
Panel resolution1920x1080p
Display colors1.07 B
Brightness700 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.63 x 0.63 mm

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1280 x 768, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60Hz
1280 x 960, 60Hz
1360 x 768, 60Hz
1366 x 768, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
720 x 400, 70Hz
800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
Video formats720p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 25, 30Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
2160P 50, 60Hz ((HDMI/OPS/DP)
See Details
