55BDL4107X/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Other connections
|OPS
|USB 2.0 (x1)
|Thermal sensor
|Audio output
|3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
|Video input
|DVI-D (x1)
|VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
|Display Port1.3 (x1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x2)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
|External control
|IR (in) 3.5 mm jack
|LAN RJ45 (x2)
|Signal loopthrough RJ45(x2)
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.3 (x1)
Convenience
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 15 x 15
|Ease of installation
|Carrying Handles
|Smart Insert
|Signal loop through
|DisplayPort
|RJ45
|Network controllable
|LAN (RJ45)
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|AC Switch Cover
|Gap pad x3
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|Quick start guide (x1)
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|RJ45 / RS232 converter
|Wire Clamper (x3)
|Power cord
|DP cable (x1)
|RJ45 cable (x1)
|Edge alignment pin (x2)
|Kit-1 (x1)
|Kit-2 (x2)
Dimensions
|Set Height
|683 mm
|Product weight
|25.33 kg
|Set Width
|1212.2 mm
|Wall Mount
|400mm x 400mm, M6
|Set Width (inch)
|47.72
|Smart Insert mount
|100mm x 100mm, 6xM4xL6
|Set Depth
|97.7 mm(D@WallMount)/98.9 mm(D@Handle) mm
|Set Height (inch)
|26.89
|Bezel width
|0.88 mm + 0.88 mm
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.85 (D@WallMount)/3.89 (D@Handle)
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W (RMS)
Power
|Consumption (On mode)
|150 W
|Standby power consumption
|0.5 W
|Consumption (Typical)
|190 W
|Consumption (Max)
|370 W
|Energy Label Class
|G
Operating conditions
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 - 95% (without condensation)
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 - 80% (without condensation)
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Polish
|Russian
|Spanish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Warranty
|3 years warranty
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|RoHS
|CB
|BSMI
|ETL
|PSE
Picture/Display
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1100:1
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Optimum resolution
|1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|54.6
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Haze
|28 %
|Display colors
|1.07 B
|Panel resolution
|1920x1080p
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|138.7 cm
|Pixel pitch
|0.63 x 0.63 mm
|Brightness
|700 cd/m²
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
|720 x 400, 70Hz
|800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
|1280 x 768, 60Hz
|1280 x 800, 60Hz
|1280 x 960, 60Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1360 x 768, 60Hz
|1366 x 768, 60Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|Video formats
|720p, 50, 60Hz
|1080i, 25, 30Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|2160P 50, 60Hz ((HDMI/OPS/DP)
