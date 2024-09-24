55BDL2105X/00

Made for results
TAA compliant
Created in 1979, TAA compliance requires products and goods considered for governmental use to be manufactured or substantially transformed in the US or in designated TAA countries*. Products for government use are available via selected commercial companies – such as distributors – with Federal Supply Schedule government contracts.
Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|138.7
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|54.5
|Panel resolution
|1920x1080p
|Optimum resolution
|1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
|Brightness
|500
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Response time (typical)
|8
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178
|Pixel pitch
|0.63 x 0.63 mm
|Display colors
|16.7 M
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Haze
|25 %
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|720 x 400, 70Hz
|800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
|1280 x 768, 60Hz
|1280 x 800, 60Hz
|1280 x 960, 60Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1360 x 768, 60Hz
|1366 x 768, 60Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
|Video formats
|2160P 50, 60Hz ((HDMI/OPS/DP)
|720p, 50, 60Hz
|1080i, 25, 30Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
Connectivity
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x1)
|DVI-D (x1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x2)
|VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
|Audio output
|3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
|External control
|IR (in) 3.5 mm jack
|LAN RJ45 (x2)
|Other connections
|OPS
|USB 2.0 (x1)
|Thermal sensor
Convenience
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Tiled Matrix
|Up to 15 x 15
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|Signal loop through
|DisplayPort
|RJ45
|Ease of installation
|Carrying Handles
|Smart Insert
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Network controllable
|LAN (RJ45)
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 - 80% (without condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 - 95% (without condensation)
Power
|Consumption (Typical)
|180
|Consumption (Max)
|340 W
|Consumption (On mode)
|140 W
|Standby power consumption
|0.5 W
|Energy Label Class
|G
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W (RMS)
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|Gap pad x3
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|Quick start guide (x1)
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|RJ45 / RS232 converter
|Wire Clamper (x3)
|Power cord
|DP cable (x1)
|RJ45 cable (x1)
|Edge alignment pin (x2)
|Kit-1 (x1)
|Kit-2 (x2)
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Polish
|Russian
|Spanish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|RoHS
|CB
|ETL
|BSMI
|Warranty
|3 years warranty
Dimensions
|Smart Insert mount
|100mm x 100mm, 6xM4xL6
|Set Width
|1213.5
|Set Height
|684.3
|Set Depth
|97.8 mm(D@WallMount)/97.8 mm(D@Handle)
|Set Width (inch)
|47.77
|Set Height (inch)
|26.94
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.85 (D@WallMount)/3.85 (D@Handle)
|Bezel width
|2.3 mm + 1.2 mm
|Wall Mount
|400mm x 400mm, M6
|Product weight
|28.8
Philips X-Line
49BDL2105X/00
49"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
500cd/m²
55BDL2105X/27
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
500cd/m²
55BDL3107X/02
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
700cd/m²
55BDL4107X/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
700cd/m²
55BDL8007X/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
700cd/m²
55BDL3207X/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
700cd/m²
55BDL2105X/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Full HD
500cd/m²
65BDL6005X/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
500cd/m²
Contact
Get in touch