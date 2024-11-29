Solution

MODIVO set out to create a new chapter in retail history. To make this happen they teamed up with Nanovo, the company responsible for the digital in-store technology present in the sales room, in the fitting rooms and integration of digital processes, and PPDS for a truly unique concept. A completely automated store experience was designed and implemented to bring the future of retail into the now. Inside the store, customers are greeted by fully immersive Philips videowall displays showcasing the product range, promotions, and MODIVO branding. With absolutely no products on the sales floor, customers can browse the entire collection on strategically placed digital touch-screen terminals. Product selections are then delivered to the fitting rooms within minutes from the adjoining stock warehouse, which can hold over 100,000 items. Customers can continue making product selections in the fitting rooms via interactive touch-screens connected to the warehouse logistics system for added convenience. This unique set-up allowed MODIVO to implement a multi-channel sales strategy that achieves their goals of brand efficiency and robustness in an ever-evolving retail landscape.