Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

Let’s get Phygital

Bring the benefits of online shopping to your store. Our new hybrid shopping solution digitizes your full product range with interactive touch-screens, and allows your customers to have their selected items in their hands within minutes.

image
image

Discover the latest trends in retail, and solve the following problems

  • You want to bring the convenience of online shopping into you physical store?

  • You need to bring a new experience to your customers?

  • You want to offer unlimited choice to your customers?

Unlimited

All the benefits of online shopping in your physical store

Wider audience

A new experience to attract new customers

Convenient

Digital in-store shopping with immediate product collection

85% increase in revenues

Konrad Jezierski, Head of eobuwie.pl and Dariusz Sobczak, Board member Nanovo, testify of this great success

Solution components

Discover below what components are necessary to implement this type of solution

image
image

Philips T-Line Kiosk Display

Promote. Inform. Intrigue. The all-in-one Philips T-Line Kiosk Display boasts a clear, responsive screen with multi-touch technology. Power-over-Ethernet and 4G connectivity enable flexible placement with remote updates for easy content management.

Discover more
image

LED Displays

Experience total creative freedom with the limitless LED Display, which allows you to combine as many displays as you like to form a custom shape of any size.

Discover more
image

Philips T-Line 10” Control Display

Small in size, big on impact. The Philips T-Line 10” control display is perfect for shelf advertising, wayfinding, product selection, and wherever dynamic information is important to be displayed within a limited space.

Discover more
image

Philips D-Line

Performance meets versatility in the D-Line series. Ranging up to 98-inches in size, this is the perfect choice for content that needs to make a powerful impact. Built-in Android provides an endless amount of possibilities.

Discover more
image

Nanovo - preferred partner

Nanovo digitizes physical spaces

Nanovo digitizes physical commercial and service spaces, thanks to which they stimulate the attention and commitment of customers.

Nanovo is creating advanced phygital business tools to support sales processes.

Discover more
image

Success story

They did it - bringing phygital to fashion

Paving the future for the retail world, MODIVO is a brand new fashion store concept like no other. Launched in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, this revolutionary retail store fuses the physical store experience with digital shopping—bringing to life a new phygital concept. Part of the already legendary eobuwie group based in Poland, MODIVO arrives with a team holding over 20 years of experience. Quickly becoming a success story, MODIVO phygital stores are now located in Poland and Czech Republic.

MODIVO - bringing phygital to fashion

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch