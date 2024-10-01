Paving the future for the retail world, MODIVO is a brand new fashion store concept like no other. Launched in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, this revolutionary retail store fuses the physical store experience with digital shopping—bringing to life a new phygital concept. Part of the already legendary eobuwie group based in Poland, MODIVO arrives with a team holding over 20 years of experience. Quickly becoming a success story, MODIVO phygital stores are now located in Poland and Czech Republic.