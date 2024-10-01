Products

Philips T-Line 10” Control Display

Small in size, big on impact. The Philips T-Line 10” control display is perfect for shelf advertising, wayfinding, meeting room booking information, and wherever dynamic information is important to be displayed within a limited space.

image

Designed to enhance

10bdl5051t interactive booking 1

Corporate

Say goodbye to double bookings and wondering if a room is available. The Philips T-Line 10" Control Display synchronizes with your corporate calendars for live meeting room information, and touch-screen control for greater efficiency.

Corporate
dsc3284 kopieren

Retail

Revolutionise your shopping experience by bringing the digital world into the store. Interactive touch-functionality can be used for product selection, wayfinding, and promotional experiences.

Retail
sc 1

Food & beverage

Streamline customer orders with touch-screen functionality linked to your POS system. The Philips T-Line 10" Control Display makes menus more tempting than ever with item imagery and multi-language capabilities.

Food & beverage

T-Line 10” Control Display

Big impact

image

image

Built-in camera and speakers

The built-in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.

image

CMND & Create

Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

Power over Ethernet (PoE+)

Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.

Made for results

T-Line

Philips T-Line Control

10″
image

10BDL4551T/00

  • 10"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See Details See Details

Harness the full power of this display: managed remotely with Wave

This product is Wave ready. Unlock the full power and potential of your Philips professional displays with PPDS Wave.

Discover Wave
image

Smart control

T-Line 10" Control Display adds a perfect touch of connectivity in every setting.

image

