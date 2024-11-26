Pokéria by NIMA

Benefits

Versatile compatibility: Advanced software compatibility makes each Philips X-Line display ready for external management tools. Custom BrightSign and WallSign seamlessly connect to the one dashboard through the built-in Android player allowing for synchronised or split content across the Videowalls.

Content tagging: To manage the large number of Pokéria content, tags can be implemented to make searching for the right piece of communication quick and instant. Tagged content can then be scheduled to be pushed live automatically when needed.

Social integration: Social content can be displayed on screen by staff and customers. Easy to use filters will block or publish content without a need for a moderator.

Central control: Content can be updated at restaurant level either locally or remotely. Updates can also be pushed across all restaurants through a central location.

Dynamic content: Menu items and ingredients can be updated instantly to accommodate offers, out of stock items and new specials.