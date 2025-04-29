Products

ppmd odisee oct2024 lr melanie lemahieu 149

Odisee University of Applied Sciences

Hybrid made easier for Odisee University of Applied Sciences with Philips displays for education

Odisee University of Applied Sciences highly values co-creation and collaboration, focused on sustainable innovation. These Philips education displays support us bringing this ethos to our students with new hybrid learning.
Frederik Matthijs, Coordinator Audio Visual Team

Background

Odisee is a university of applied sciences in Belgium, with six campuses located in the Flanders region. Each campus is a dynamic centre of education, research and social services, offering 27 Bachelor programs and 12 associate degree programs across seven areas of interest. Delivering on team-based education with a personal approach, Odisee aims for sustainable, inclusive, and adaptable education.

Challenge

In response to the growing demand for hybrid learning, the digital whiteboards in the classrooms at Odisee’s Brussels campus had become outdated and no longer met the institution’s needs. To modernize their learning spaces, the Odisee team aimed to create a next-generation classroom that would support both on-campus and remote learning.

Their vision saw integrated recording systems and a shift away from static, presentation-based teaching. Key requirements included a seamless writing experience on the display, a user-friendly and intuitive interface, an automatically activated HDMI output, RS232 control, and a customisable startup screen to simplify the user experience.

Solution

After a thorough review of the various interactive displays available in the competitive education marketplace, the Odisee team selected Philips Interactive 4052 education displays from the the team at PPDS. These were chosen for their user friendly functionality, smooth and responsive writing experience, and advanced hybrid learning features. The range successfully met all technical requirements while also enhancing engagement.

The newly deployed fleet of Philips education displays now introduces a wealth of new capabilities for both learners and teachers. It enables seamless interaction, greater flexibility, and improved collaboration for all users while actively supporting the Odisee’s ‘feeling good, at home and at work’ wellbeing trajectory for a more comfortable and dynamic learning environment.

The Philips Interactive 4052 displays met all technical requirements, allowing us to introduce a new hybrid era at Odisee.
Frederik Matthijs, Coordinator Audio Visual Team
Benefits

  • Whiteboard mode: Inspiring agile collaboration with a simple to use multi touch experience and the ability to stream back to the laptop and devices for easy printing and sharing.

  • Hybrid learning: Engaging students in the classroom and working elsewhere, allowing easy shared learning experiences and a sense of togetherness.

  • Connected technology: With a professional Android 13 System on Chip enabling secure integration and easy content management.

  • Front access connectivity: Including USB, USB-C, and HDMI for wired connections.

More info

Client

Odisee University of Applied Sciences

Location

Brussels, Belgium

Partner

Media Service België BV

Project

Hybrid learning made easier for Odisee University of Applied Sciences

Products

86” Philips Interactive 4052 education displays

