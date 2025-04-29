Odisee University of Applied Sciences

Background

Odisee is a university of applied sciences in Belgium, with six campuses located in the Flanders region. Each campus is a dynamic centre of education, research and social services, offering 27 Bachelor programs and 12 associate degree programs across seven areas of interest. Delivering on team-based education with a personal approach, Odisee aims for sustainable, inclusive, and adaptable education.

Challenge

In response to the growing demand for hybrid learning, the digital whiteboards in the classrooms at Odisee’s Brussels campus had become outdated and no longer met the institution’s needs. To modernize their learning spaces, the Odisee team aimed to create a next-generation classroom that would support both on-campus and remote learning.

Their vision saw integrated recording systems and a shift away from static, presentation-based teaching. Key requirements included a seamless writing experience on the display, a user-friendly and intuitive interface, an automatically activated HDMI output, RS232 control, and a customisable startup screen to simplify the user experience.