Lecture and presentation solution

Take your lectures and presentations to the next level. Philips LED wall and Philips T-Line put you in full control with an awe-inspiring display solution that gives your content the attention it deserves. Customize your LED wall to fit any space or size, then bring your classes to life by making live content annotations via an interactive touch-screen.

Think big and go bigger

You present to large audiences and need everybody to see your content?

You struggle with keeping the attention span of your students?

Your content is all digital and you need an interactive lesson to keep students engaged?

Attract

Give your content the attention it needs

Interact

Create an interactive presentation that keeps students engaged

Inspire

Bring your story to life and inspire higher learning

Solution components

Discover below what components are necessary to implement this type of solution

LED

Experience total creative freedom with the limitless LED Display, which allows you to combine as many displays as you like to form a custom shape of any size.

T-Line

Create a classroom that revels in learning. The Philips T-Line awakens curiosity and inspires imagination to help you teach students across all disciplines. Featuring multi-touch technology and whiteboard mode, this innovative touch-screen enhances education.

T-Line

