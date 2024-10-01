Products

Traditional teaching sessions

Mix and match the old with the new. Combine the Philips D-Line and Q-Line signage solutions as well as Philips touch monitors with your existing whiteboards and chalkboards to create a classic classroom feel that can also bring lessons to life through mixed media.

image
2021 04 18 gsg philips 081

Traditional meets digital

You want traditional chalkboards but still need digital content to engage students?

You need to captivate your audience?

You want both collaborative and informative teaching styles?

Solution components

Discover below what components are necessary to implement this type of solution

2021 04 18 gsg philips 049
hospitality hotel recpetion business d line

Philips D-Line

Performance meets versatility in the D-Line series. Ranging up to 98-inches in size, this is the perfect choice for content that needs to make a powerful impact. Built-in Android provides an endless amount of possibilities.

D-Line
q line store hr copia

Philips Q-Line

Ready for anything, the Q-Line series is easy to set-up and available in both HD and 4K Ultra HD for powerful engagement. These displays require no additional hardware and can be configured for almost any function.

Q-Line
education t line 3

Interactive teaching

I3 Learnhub

Combined with Philips T-Line, our interactive classroom display, i3LEARNHUB software is a cloud-based learning platform enabling teachers to bring digital content to students, stimulate collaboration and prepare students with 21st century learning skills. In classroom and from home.

i3LEARNHUB software

education t line classroom
Success story

Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium

Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium revolutionizes learning with PPDS

Read More

