Academic branding
Keep morale up and students proud. With a Philips LED wall, you can create a genuine wow effect throughout your campus by prominently displaying your branded content, motto, and insignia throughout your school, university or college.
Make a strong impression
You want to increase your brand visibility?
You want to impress students with your content?
You want to attract more student registrations?
Catch the attention of all students
Eye-catching
Gain the attention of your current and potential students
Fresh
A modern feel to fit the new age of education
Inspiring
Trigger the imagination with a vibrant visual experience
Solution components
It's simple! you only need 1 component, see below
Contact
Get in touch