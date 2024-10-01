Products

Wireless screen sharing

Keep students engaged with smooth, interruption-free lessons. Wireless screen sharing saves time and keeps the flow of thought going with seamless content casting to the big screen from multiple sources. Better still, mirror sharing allows the content on the big screen to be shared to the personal device of each student to ensure they don’t miss a detail. PPDS offers Philips displays with Interact or Google Cast, for effortless and secure wireless connectivity between mobiles, laptops, and desktops.

Fast and easy content casting

You’re fed up with searching for and losing cables?

You can never find the right cable to share your screen?

You wish you can cast content and receive content from your display with push of a button?

No cables

Ensure cleaner classrooms with no missing or broken cables

Multiple sources

Cast from multiple devices for collaborative presentations

Mirror sharing

Mirror content from the big screen to personal devices

Solution components

It's simple! you only need 1 component, see below

Interact - wireless screen sharing

Connect smarter. Interact wireless screen sharing makes collaboration on the big screen faster and easier for your team and guests

Interact - wireless screen sharing

