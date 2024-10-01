Showcasing solution
Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips X-Line videowall display with our preferred partners solutions and take your showcase content to the next level.
It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:
• You want to make an extraordinary first impression?
• You’d like to make a positive impact for your audience?
• You would like to share easily social media feeds to your employees?
We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, your recommendation is listed below.
Enhance
workplace culture with immersive branded content
Create
an impressive office environment
Inspire
employees and promote innovative thinking
Philips X-Line videowall display
Get the bigger picture
With a Philips X-Line videowall display, your attention is guaranteed. Philips X-Line has been designed to help you create an immersive viewing experience, bring your content to life with perfect colours, experience the impact of linking that’s almost seamless, and make an incredible impression by linking multiple displays.
Reach new heights or go wide with a custom Videowall display in either portrait or landscape mode for striking content that fits perfectly in your space.
ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER
A modular solution
Admira is a modular solution that allows total management of digital circuits.
The cloud-based platform improves the status control of the screens, as well as the content broadcasted on them.
The powerful system allows the emission of dynamic and interactive content, and customizes the broadcast according to the location and public profile.
Admira is also compatible with IoT devices and sensors, which allow collecting audience data and measuring and analyzing customers.
And all of this in real time and in a friendly, agile and efficient way by a collaborative web platform, with maximum security and privacy.
DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER
Take the control of your meeting spaces
Displays in real time schedules and digital signage content for a one-stop info displays. Announce upcoming events and company-wide meetings, provide information on in-office events and attendance for the day showing status boards and aids in easy wayfinding with interactive maps.
DENEVA allows to book a room, extend and cancel meetings right at the room touch display or directly from your mobile phone. It also integrates dynamic zoom and audience measurement so that the content displayed could be adapted depends on the distance of who is watching. Easily integrated with Google calendar.
NOWSIGNAGE - PREFERRED PARTNER
Real-Time Communications for employee engagement
Choose one of our preferred partner NowSignage for creating automated RSS feeds and social media walls. Your teams will be kept abreast of internal and external news that’s specific and relevant to them, ensuring your people stay informed and remain engaged.
Keep staff informed around updated social distancing rules or even warn staff about potential disruptions to the working day such as fire alarm tests by using our real-time announcements feature.
Last but not least, share reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely thanks to Microsoft Power BI. Indeed, NowSignage is the only CMS to have developed a full integration with Microsoft Azure.
Contact
Get in touch