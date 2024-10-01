Control and monitor solution
Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips X-Line videowall display with our preferred partners solutions to take your content to the next level and keep the focus on business objectives.
It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:
• You need your displays operational around the clock?
• You cannot afford any downtime?
• You need uniformity for reliable content comparison and analysis?
• You would like to share privately and securely information to your employees?
We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you. Your recommendation is listed below.
Ensure
all details are under control
Display 24/7
dynamic content with reliable and flexible operation
Create
a custom videowall to fit your space
Philips X-Line videowall display
Get the bigger picture
The highly sensitive nature of information in control rooms requires them to be operational around
the clock. Working in this environment, you simply cannot afford any downtime. Philips X-Line videowall displays are built for 24/7 use, maintaining both picture quality and uniformity.
• Performance in any situation—from large videowalls, to individual work stations,
• Ensure nothing is missed from your control room with every detail clearly displayed.
PHILIPS 32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display
Wide open possibilities
Award-winning 49" curved 32:9 SuperWide display is like two full-size high-performance monitors in one. Get fluid, artefact-free performance at virtually any frame rate with Adaptive-Sync technology, smooth quick refresh and ultra-fast response time.
GreenPlayer
GreenPlayer is a trademark and brand of Mediawind.
Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.
GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.
GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.
GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.
DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER
Smart solutions
DENEVA allows to develop smart digital solutions that drives employee engagement, helps customers and business to enhance users’ experiences and improves brand image. It is the suitable CMS to streamline your internal communications and improve reception design in the workplace.
DENEVA combines the latest user experience with the cutting-edge technology for managing digital content: omnichannel support, integrations with third-party solutions, interactivity, advanced facial recognition technology, reporting, proximity engagement and big-data analysis. All of this integrated into innovative solutions adapted to each environment that could be used to quickly inform your employees with the latest news, welcome visitors and convey a dynamic brand image all in one easy step.
TDM Signage Solutions
TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.
TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.
NOWSIGNAGE - PREFERRED PARTNER
Private and secure information
Choose one of our preferred partner NowSignage to share reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely thanks to Microsoft Power BI. Indeed, NowSignage is the only CMS to have developed a full integration with Microsoft Azure so that Power BI users can display BI reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely. Within a corporate environment, it is imperative to cut through the noise and succinctly present business critical information to a relevant audience at a time and place that allows them to make informed decisions.
Contact
Get in touch