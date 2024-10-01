Products

Showcasing solution

Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips B-Line display with our preferred partners solutions to keep the focus on business objectives.

image
image

Are you ready to solve the following concerns within your corporate space?

• You’d like to display a business channel in your common areas?

• You’d like to reinforce your message throughout your office?

• You would like to share easily social media feeds to your employees?

We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, including all the hardware and software you need from Philips and our preferred partners. Your recommendation is listed below. Want more info? Get in touch, we’re always happy to help.

Continuously play

dynamic content to create opportunities

Schedule

branded content when displays are not in use

Stream TV

content in your common areas

image

Philips B-Line display

Dare to B

With its integrated TV tuner, Philips B-Line has been designed to bring new levels of simplicity to sharing and scheduling content in your common areas.

• Easily schedule and stream content from one any device with the Google Cast technology and HDMI hot plug detection.

• With CMND & Control you can perform important functions regarding settings, monitoring and controlling software updates and display status.

B-Line
logo admira

ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER

A modular solution

Admira is a modular solution that allows total management of digital circuits.
The cloud-based platform improves the status control of the screens, as well as the content broadcasted on them.
The powerful system allows the emission of dynamic and interactive content, and customizes the broadcast according to the location and public profile.
Admira is also compatible with IoT devices and sensors, which allow collecting audience data and measuring and analyzing customers.
And all of this in real time and in a friendly, agile and efficient way by a collaborative web platform, with maximum security and privacy.

Discover more
deneva

DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER

Take the control of your meeting spaces

Displays in real time schedules and digital signage content for a one-stop info displays. Announce upcoming events and company-wide meetings, provide information on in-office events and attendance for the day showing status boards and aids in easy wayfinding with interactive maps.

DENEVA allows to book a room, extend and cancel meetings right at the room touch display or directly from your mobile phone. It also integrates dynamic zoom and audience measurement so that the content displayed could be adapted depends on the distance of who is watching. Easily integrated with Google calendar.

Discover more
image

NowSignage – Preferred partner

Real-Time Communications for employee engagement

Choose one of our preferred partner NowSignage for creating automated RSS feeds and social media walls. Your teams will be kept abreast of internal and external news that’s specific and relevant to them, ensuring your people stay informed and remain engaged.

Keep staff informed around updated social distancing rules or even warn staff about potential disruptions to the working day such as fire alarm tests by using our real-time announcements feature.

Last but not least, share reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely thanks to Microsoft Power BI. Indeed, NowSignage is the only CMS to have developed a full integration with Microsoft Azure.

Discover more
image

CRESTRON - PREFERRED PARTNER

Complete control

Our Philips B-Line Display is Crestron Connected v2.0 certified. This enables you to optimise your corporate operations with seamless, scalable, and secure network integration for automated control of connected devices including tech and smart office equipment. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Crestron.

Crestron Connected® provides fast, secure, and reliable corporate integration that can play scheduled content when displays are not in use to strengthen internal branding,

Switch displays on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices,

Automatic control of computer and mobile tech, displays, lighting, air conditioning, curtains, and more,

Full remote control via your laptop, desktop, and mobile devices.

Discover more

