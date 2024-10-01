Registering solution
Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips T-Line 10” touchscreen display with a smart office life solution from our preferred partners.
Are you ready to solve the following concerns within your corporate space?
You’d like your visitors to be able to register automatically at reception desk?
You need to keep an overview of the total amount of visitors per day?
You need to secure the data collection of your visitors (GDPR proof – no more registration lists on the counter)?
We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, your recommendation is listed below.
Optimise
your office capacity
Invite
safely your visitors at your office
Secure
data collection from visitors
Philips T-Line 10" control display
Small display – big impact
From registering to desk booking, this ultra-clear Multi-Touch Smart 10" display is ideal when space is at a premium. A versatile all-in-one solution, content is easy to manage remotely. Power-over-Ethernet enables flexible placement.
Effortless setup and total control
Superb picture with a responsive touchscreen
Versatile system solution
GreenPlayer
GreenPlayer is a trademark and brand of Mediawind.
Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.
GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.
GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.
GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.
ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER
Control and optimize the facility and service management of your business
Manage effectively your organization's facilities and spaces, as well as your customer services such as queue/turn management or appointment scheduling. It’s aimed to optimize in an agile and smart way your buildings, rooms and workstations, as well as to guarantee hygiene and security measures in their use. It’s designed for smart digital signage devices, which enriches the user experience and reduces the waiting and bore feelings. At customer service points, this becomes higher customer loyalty and an increasing sales.
DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER
Unlock employee engagement
Turn any display of your digital signage network into your ally to share information in real time: share your KPIs, show data to individual departments or change the specific audio-visual content immediately through your mobile device. Display social media feeds directly on signage screens that bind the audience and offer entertaining content to employees so that they can interact.
DENEVA also allows to displays personalized information (such us welcome information) to visitors by integrated RFID systems, creating a unique workplace experience.
TDM Signage Solutions
TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.
TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.
GOBRIGHT - PREFERRED PARTNER
Smarter office efficiency
GoBright has a digital visitor registration and check in solution that allows pre-registrations as well as visitor self- registrations.
Use one or more visitor registration screens in your reception area, depending on the number of visitors you welcome each day.
Invite and pre-register your visitor, via portal or Outlook Plugin;
Digital self-registration visitors possible;
Text message to host when visitor arrives;
GDPR proof and multilingual;
Visitor data available to increase internal security or to act in case of emergencies;
Optional: badge printing.
CRESTRON - PREFERRED PARTNER
Complete control
Our Philips T-Line 10” Display is Crestron Connected v2.0 certified. This enables you to optimise your corporate operations with seamless, scalable, and secure network integration for automated control of connected devices including tech and smart office equipment. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Crestron.
Crestron Connected® provides fast, secure, and reliable corporate integration that can play scheduled content when displays are not in use to strengthen internal branding,
Switch displays on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices,
Automatic control of computer and mobile tech, displays, lighting, air conditioning, curtains, and more,
Full remote control via your laptop, desktop, and mobile devices.
