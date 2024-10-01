Inspiring solution
Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips L-Line LED display with our preferred partners solutions to take your content to the next level and keep the focus on business objectives.
It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:
• You’d like a super impressive display for your content?
• You need to make a remarkable first impression?
• You want to create a powerful impact for your audience?
• You would like to share privately and securely information to your employees?
We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, your recommendation is listed below.
Transform
your office into a vibrant and inspiring workspace
Make
every office day an impressive experience
Motivate
your employees and visitors with a unique and beautiful videowall
Philips L-Line LED display
Unleash your imagination
Fuel their imagination with a seamless custom display. With the Philips L-Line LED display, the possibilities are endless. The bezel-free design, wide viewing angle, and incredible brightness ensure authoritative imaging.
• Custom shapes in any size
• Spectacular picture quality
• Endless possibilities
ADMIRA PREFERRED PARTNER
A modular solution
Admira is a modular solution that allows total management of digital circuits.
The cloud-based platform improves the status control of the screens, as well as the content broadcasted on them.
The powerful system allows the emission of dynamic and interactive content, and customizes the broadcast according to the location and public profile.
Admira is also compatible with IoT devices and sensors, which allow collecting audience data and measuring and analyzing customers.
And all of this in real time and in a friendly, agile and efficient way by a collaborative web platform, with maximum security and privacy.
DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER
Smart solutions
DENEVA allows to develop smart digital solutions that drives employee engagement, helps customers and business to enhance users’ experiences and improves brand image. It is the suitable CMS to streamline your internal communications and improve reception design in the workplace.
DENEVA combines the latest user experience with the cutting-edge technology for managing digital content: omnichannel support, integrations with third-party solutions, interactivity, advanced facial recognition technology, reporting, proximity engagement and big-data analysis. All of this integrated into innovative solutions adapted to each environment that could be used to quickly inform your employees with the latest news, welcome visitors and convey a dynamic brand image all in one easy step.
TDM Signage Solutions
TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.
TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.
NOWSIGNAGE - PREFERRED PARTNER
Real-Time Communications for employee engagement
Choose one of our preferred partner NowSignage for creating automated RSS feeds and social media walls. Your teams will be kept abreast of internal and external news that’s specific and relevant to them, ensuring your people stay informed and remain engaged.
Keep staff informed around updated social distancing rules or even warn staff about potential disruptions to the working day such as fire alarm tests by using our real-time announcements feature.
Last but not least, share reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely thanks to Microsoft Power BI. Indeed, NowSignage is the only CMS to have developed a full integration with Microsoft Azure.
Contact
Get in touch