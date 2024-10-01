Products

Wayfinding and room booking solution

Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips T-Line 43” or 55” touchscreen display with a wayfinding and room booking solution to keep the focus on business objectives.

image
image

It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:

  • You’d like your employees and visitors to find their way easily?

  • Your employees are often looking for an available meeting room?

  • You’d like to easily check the available equipment and capacity of a meeting room?

  • You have unoccupied booked meeting rooms?

  • We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, your recommendation is listed below.

Enhance

the user experience

Optimise

meeting room bookings

Improve

employee efficiency

image

Philips T-Line 43” / 55” Touchscreen Displays

Engaging multi-touch display

Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This Philips T-Line 43 and 55” Touchscreen Displays are ideal for multi-touch and multi-user applications—from wayfinding to room booking. Up to 10 touch points can be active at once.

Effortless setup and total control

Superb picture with a responsive touchscreen

Versatile system solution

T-Line Kiosk Display
logo greenplayer

GreenPlayer

GreenPlayer is a trademark and brand of Mediawind.

Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.

GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.

GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.

GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.

logo admira

ADMIRA PREFERRED PARTNER

Transform your screens into a powerful business intelligence tool

Admira allows the audience measurement and people traffic for Digital Signage circuits, Smart Retail and Connected Building. Its tools are designed to know the user or consumer of a digital circuit or point of sale, as well as their consumer preferences. In addition, you can analyze and display the data in dynamic and real-time updated dashboards, as well as export it to market reports or external business solutions.

logo tdm

TDM Signage Solutions

TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.

TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.

deneva

DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER

Take the control of your meeting spaces

Displays in real time schedules and digital signage content for a one-stop info displays. Announce upcoming events and company-wide meetings, provide information on in-office events and attendance for the day showing status boards and aids in easy wayfinding with interactive maps.

DENEVA allows to book a room, extend and cancel meetings right at the room touch display or directly from your mobile phone. It also integrates dynamic zoom and audience measurement so that the content displayed could be adapted depends on the distance of who is watching. Easily integrated with Google calendar.

logo telelogos

TELELOGOS - PREFERRED PARTNER

Efficient room booking and wayfinding

Optimise your wayfinding and room booking and take your building’s signage to the next level. Powered by one of our preferred partners, Telelogos.

  • Find an available room, check its equipment, book it instantly, and be guided to its location

  • Touch-screen / Outlook add-on / Interactive kiosk / Mobile app

  • Manage all signage in your office–from reception to meeting rooms

logo gobright

GOBRIGHT - PREFERRED PARTNER

Make your workspace more flexible

Choose GoBright Mapping to check the availability of meeting rooms and desks on each floor. Or find an available workplace closest to you, that suits your needs. It is an interactive map that provides up-to-date information, based on desk/room bookings, check-ins and desk/room detection.


Select GoBright Wayfinding to show the actual occupation status of all rooms in one overview.
Welcome your customers, guests and other visitors with a professional routing display and reduce searching throughout the building.

