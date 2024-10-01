Philips Unite LED All In One range
An astounding line-up bringing 4K and 8K dvLED wow factor together with LCD processing power – in one box, ready to install in as little as an hour.
Designed to enhance
Hospitality
Whether for your conferencing facilities, flexible and portable for use in different rooms, or installed in your lobby or public spaces, the Philips Unite LED All In One range has been designed to flex to your spaces, bringing high quality viewing in up to 8K resolution, ready to install, out of one box.
Retail
Pret a Porter in every sense of the word. All ready for your walls to wear, with a speedy installation out of the box. More than a touch of luxury comes tailored in high resolution with deep colours and even deeper blacks with the Philips Unite LED All In One range.
Corporate
Whether you need fine detail to scrutinise spreadsheets in the boardroom, or a replacement videowall to bring a larger than life welcome into your lobby, the energy conscious Philips Unite LED All In One range caters with FHD, 4K and 8K resolution options.
Quick and easy
Every Philips Unite LED AIO display in the range has been designed to significantly reduce the installation times expected for a LED display – with set-up out-of-the box ranging from less than an hour to less than a day. With unparalleled connectivity, including Wave ready functionality for remote device management, and cool new technologies for lower energy consumption – PPDS LED innovation that’s ready to go.
Key advantages
Why choose a Philips Unite LED All In One?
Speed of installation
Everything you need, in one box, designed for installation in as little as one hour.
Lower energy consumption
Created to consume less energy, with sustainability features that are built in.
Wave ready
Integrated processing power enabling Wave-ready remote device management.
SUSTAINABILITY, STYLE AND SPEED OF INSTALLATION
Philips Unite LED AIO 5000 Series – FHD viewing
The stylish Philips Unite LED AIO 5000 Series comprises five columns of 1.5 pixel pitch LED with modules already preinstalled and preconfigured, and wall mounts already attached or an optional trolley is available. Designed with the renowned Philips Signage 4000 Series D-Line’s Android platform built in, the Philips Unite LED AIO 5000 Series is PPDS Wave compatible.
SUSTAINABILITY, STYLE AND SPEED OF INSTALLATION
Philips Unite LED AIO 5000 Series – FHD viewing
Delivering on optimised power consumption and ultimate energy efficiency, this display breaks new boundaries, consuming less than 0.5w of power in standby mode, while average power consumption when in use is less than 760w. All while also delivering Full HD resolution, and a brightness of 600 nits after calibration.
Install in as little as four hours.
SIZE UP FOR AN EASY BEZEL-FREE VIDEOWALL REPLACEMENT
Philips Unite LED 7000 Series – easy mount display
Your natural replacement for a 2x2 videowall set up, with no bezels at all, and with no configuration required. The Unite 7000 Series is your easy mount display - ready for you to plug and play in less than one hour. Ideal for TV studios, corporate settings, retail, and transportation hubs, consisting of four 55” panels that seamlessly slot together to create a full HD display.
Not a traditional All In One, but shipped in a single box. With an ADA compliant wall mount as standard, existing VESA mounts can also be retained and used – simply replace the panels to create a new seamless LED wall.
SIZE UP FOR AN EASY BEZEL-FREE VIDEOWALL REPLACEMENT
Philips Unite LED 7000 Series – installation in under one hour
When larger arrays are needed, the displays can be daisy chained by HDMI, duplicating your content with no long cables required.
Install in less than one hour.
All in the box – All In One LED
PPDS Wave remote management
Manage your whole display fleet and control across campus content remotely with PPDS Wave Controller – your evolutionary ecosystem designed to support time, energy and cost efficiencies. Discover software applications to support your vision from our network of proven partners on the PPDS ProStore, and take advantage of our education specific content templates via PPDS Wave Creator.
Certified fire retardancy
Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire. Tested and certified with British standard (BS476), B1 DIN4102, and UL94.
Low power consumption
Philips TVs are designed to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.
Die cast aluminium cabinets
Designed and fabricated from die cast aluminium, Philips direct view LED cabinets allow for better heat dissipation and improved fire retardancy compared with some other brands.
