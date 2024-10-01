System Integrator
Pave the way by creating the retail experience of tomorrow. The latest innovations from PPDS coupled with cutting-edge technology from Philips empower you to lead the future.
The retail challenge
Helping system integrators stay ahead of the game
As physical store managers continue their fight to remain viable and accessible for a customer base that is being driven online – whether for efficiency or for safety – so system integrators in the retail space have a rising challenge to keep their services relevant and required.
In this article we explore two of the challenges we’ve been told are keeping our system integrator partners on their toes – making space for social distancing and ethics plus sustainability , and how digital display solutions may be able to help…
TOP 10 USEFUL METRICS
Why retail analytics make the difference
For all businesses, data is a game changer and, retail stores – both physical and online – are no exception. Data gives shop owners the head start to enhance their store’s performance. With the newest technology, using cameras featuring facial recognition and artificial intelligence, you can make significant improvements in many areas.
In this article, we will talk you through the most promising data you can use to get better insights and optimise your business significantly.
5 TRENDS TO FOLLOW - Challenge online shopping with new experiences
Looking for ways to reshape the shopping experience and keep ahead of the competition? At PPDS, we’re always looking for opportunities to support our customers in staying ahead of the latest trends and, in this article, we point out five new ways of innovating your store to keep up with the growing shift to online shopping.
Partners in retail
Global Partner alliance
International results powered by regional expertise. The PPDS Global Partner Alliance connects multi-national businesses with our very best local partners in any part of the world—ensuring global consistency and local optimisation.
InSync+ Partner Program
Power your business with exclusive innovations, personal attention, and financial benefits.
Designed for retail
Getting real about seamless customer journeys and personal experiences.
Multi-touch technology
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.
FailOver
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
SmartPlayer
Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.
Smart Power
The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.
