Gamification experience

Create an immersive experience with gamification. Help your customers select, customise, and visualise their future product with an interactive display that comes to life with our LED solution. Show all product variations and offer a unique buying experience to boost sales.

You can now solve the following concerns, and help customers find their perfect product

  • You want to show all your high-value products, even in a small showroom?

  • You need to show all options and product variations?

  • You want the customer to have an immersive product selection experience?

Complete

All products can be viewed regardless of your available floor space

Convincing

Realistic product experience through digital innovation

Fun & easy

Help customers make purchase decisions in an entertaining way

Imagine bringing fun and interaction to the customer’s shopping experience

Leo Zwagemaker, AVL Solutions, testifies of this great success

Solution components

Discover below what components are necessary to implement this type of solution

Philips T-Line Kiosk Display

Promote. Inform. Intrigue. The all-in-one Philips T-Line Kiosk Display boasts a clear, responsive screen with multi-touch technology. Power-over-Ethernet and 4G connectivity enable flexible placement with remote updates for easy content management.

LED Displays

Experience total creative freedom with the limitless LED Display, which allows you to combine as many displays as you like to form a custom shape of any size.

They did it

Success stories

Success story

CUPRA

CUPRA redefines the showroom with PPDS

