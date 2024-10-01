Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign
Engage your audience with this environmentally conscious 4K Ultra HD digital display. Delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to similar market models, with EPEAT Silver Climate+.
Designed to enhance
Retail
Optimise any retail space for a better shopping experience. Running on just half the power of similar digital signage, this hard-working display helps you keep running costs even lower with SmartPower, and allows you to maximise your business time and fuel efficiencies too, creating and controlling promotional content across single or multiple displays with PPDS Wave.
Corporate
Easily connect and share content for ultra-efficient meetings and presentations. Built-in Android gives you access to more devices and apps, while PPDS Wave allows you to update and roll out internal communications in an instant. All helping to deliver toward your business sustainability commitments, too.
Hospitality
Keep guests engaged and informed all around the hotel with vibrant content in up to 4K Ultra HD. PPDS Wave allows for quick content updates across single or multiple displays allowing you to change promotions with the weather. And consuming less than 50% of the energy used by similar display products, running costs stay low while sustainability commitments are maximised.
Education
The ideal display for use across campus – running on half the power of similar signage displays, delivering need-to-know information in up to 4K UHD. Bring lessons to life and engage students with better connectivity, and benefit from open source apps through built-in Android. PPDS Wave allows for custom content to be created and displayed, easily and efficiently.
Your sustainable digital display – Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign - QE-Line
Display better with evolutionary ‘EcoDesign’ signage that delivers uncompromised 4K visual performances using only half the power compared to similar displays.
Key advantages
Why choose a Philips Signage EcoDesign display?
Operational brilliance
Ultra HD, stunning images and crisp contrast, delivering uncompromised performance
Quality performance
With Android SoC delivering versatile solutions and secure remote management options
Low energy
EPEAT Silver Climate+ rated, with the 65” model also achieving a C-rated EU Energy Label
Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign – QE-Line
Eco-conscious displays without compromise
PPDS Wave remote management
Manage your whole display fleet and control across campus content remotely with PPDS Wave Controller – your evolutionary ecosystem designed to support time, energy and cost efficiencies. Discover software applications to support your vision from our network of proven partners on the PPDS ProStore, and take advantage of our education specific content templates via PPDS Wave Creator.
Made for results
QE-Line
50BDL3650QE/00
50"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
55BDL3650QE/00
55"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
65BDL3650QE/00
65"
Direct LED Backlight
Ultra HD
Contact
