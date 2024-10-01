Products

Philips Hospitality TV

The essential hotel TV raising the entertainment experience for mid-range and affordable hotels, as well as student accommodation and healthcare.

image

Designed to enhance

hospitality tv 4000 series 4518 series 3 ui

Hospitality

The Philips Hospitality TV 4500 Series brings premium home-from-home entertainment streaming into guest rooms in mid-range and economy hotels, motels, and B&Bs. Designed on Android TV, with Google Cast, bringing access to Google Play store apps, and streaming music, movies, and more.

Hospitality
hospitalitytv 4500 00 17 still notext 20240126

Education

With Google Cast, no additional hardware is needed for this super connected TV. Allowing students to kick back and relax casting their own content from their devices onto the TV in their rooms, or sharing their presentations, essays, and more on the big screen, allowing them to work smarter.

Education
healthcare signage 3000 series ecodesign

Healthcare

Whether in a care home or in a hospital side room, the Philips Hospitality TV is designed to bring the comforts of home viewing to resident and patient bedsides, allowing them to enjoy their own shows, exactly where they left off. With a hygienic remote for easier cleaning between users.

Healthcare

Philips Hospitality TV

Streaming with benefits

hospitality hotel room business mediasuite

Google Cast

Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Google Cast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the Google Cast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps—their smart device becomes the remote.

MyChoice

MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

Hygienic remote control

Anti-microbial casing, combined with a cavity-free design, makes the hygienic remote control easily cleanable and free from germs.

image

AppControl

Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers—no matter how many TVs you are managing.

Google Play Store

Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalog daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

Made for results

Success stories

castserver 3
Press Releases

PPDS delivers seamless guest room casting for...

Casting with confidence: The Philips Cast Server brings additional choice and opportunity for hotel TV integrations, delivering a seamless and secure solution that brings smooth experiences without th...

Read More
hospitalitytv 4500 00 44 still notext 20240126
Press Releases

Five star functionality for affordable hospit...

Debuting at ISE 2024, the new Philips Hospitality TV 4500 Series introduces a new generation of feature-rich 4K entertainment for affordable hotels. Also at home in healthcare (including care homes), ...

Read More

