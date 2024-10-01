Versatility and sustainability meld into one with Philips Tableaux ePaper displays. Whether used to digitise paper-based signage, or to replace current digital models with ultra clear, easily updatable technology, these game-changing displays deliver - needing no power to show content, and only super low power when you are swapping it out.

For every industry, including retail environments, cafes, restaurants, bars or QSRs, transportation hubs, or public venues, and in any space with limited power supply options, Philips Tableaux bring flexibility to your display fleet. With no need for a nearby power supply to deliver promotions and advertising, important information, menus, and more.