Open² power down energy consumption with Philips Tableaux ePaper displays.

image

Designed to enhance

retail bookstore tableaux

Retail

Whether for wayfinding around your store directing your shoppers to the departments they need, for up-to-the-moment messaging and ad hoc advertising, or for point of sale promotions that can be changed with the weather, Philips Tableaux can be positioned without the need for access to a power supply, delivering the ultimate in versatility and sustainability for your store.

retail supermarket tableaux

Food & beverage

Make your menu boards pop with full colour content that can be set for your sittings. Positioned by the entrance of your restaurant, over or on the counter at your cafe, or above the bar in your establishment, Philips Tableaux have no need for a power supply until you need to change the image. A flexible, fuss-free, more environmentally friendly display for your food and beverage business.

public venues tableaux no words

Public venues

Showcase a sustainable and eye-catching masterpiece in 60,000 colours with Philips Tableaux - ideal for positioning in public venues, including museums and libraries, galleries, theatres, and stadia, with no need for a power supply until you are switching the picture. Deliver information, wayfinding, promotions and more, replacing paper-based displays without wasting natural resources.

image

Technology for a sustainable future

Philips Tableaux opens a new era of display technology, delivering power-free digital signage to businesses everywhere. Using zero power to show static images in a stunning 60,000 colours indefinitely. And needing only super low power to swap to a new image.

image

Power-free digital display boards

Versatility and sustainability meld into one with Philips Tableaux ePaper displays. Whether used to digitise paper-based signage, or to replace current digital models with ultra clear, easily updatable technology, these game-changing displays deliver - needing no power to show content, and only super low power when you are swapping it out.

For every industry, including retail environments, cafes, restaurants, bars or QSRs, transportation hubs, or public venues, and in any space with limited power supply options, Philips Tableaux bring flexibility to your display fleet. With no need for a nearby power supply to deliver promotions and advertising, important information, menus, and more.

Your ‘zero power’ Philips Tableaux Advanced Colour ePaper (ACeP) signage display

24/7 vivid content, without using a single kilowatt of electricity while your image remains unchanged.

key advantages

Why choose a Philips Tableaux ePaper display?

Operational brilliance

Full colour display, sunlight readable and antiglare, with no backlight required

Sustainable performance

With an Android SoC delivering versatile solutions and secure remote management options

Future-proof technology

Saving on energy, time and waste, and delivering on ROI with the lowest cost of ownership

image

Philips Tableaux

A multi-award winner across the continents

image

Technology for a sustainable future

Developing technology for your sustainable business future – power-free, waste-free colourful paper poster replacements.

Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, delivering on the latest features and functionality, ensuring display specs stay up-to-the-moment for longer.

image

Easy content loading

Philips Tableaux brings you the most Advanced Colour ePaper signage, displaying content in 60,000 colours, including blue, for an eye-catching picture, and clear, confident messaging.

With 16GB of internal memory built in, you only need to plug into a power source to upload new static content - via USB, LAN or WiFi connection - for instant play.

image

Low to no power consumption

Perfect for environments without close access to power, Philips Tableaux are ultimately portable. Position and reposition them, displaying colourful static content in the same way as your paper posters, but without the wasted natural resources, and without the wasted time.

Only requiring a power connection when loading new content, whether remotely or on the spot.

Tableaux

13″
image

13BDL4150IW/00

  • 13"

  • Android

25″
image

25BDL4150I/00

  • 25"

  • Android

25″
image

25BDL4050I/00

  • 25"

  • Powered by Android

31″
image

32BDL5150I/00

  • 32"

  • Android

