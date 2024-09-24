Products

  Tableaux

Tableaux

25BDL4050I/00

From confidently coloured menu boards to paper free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra clear, easily updatable, ePaper displays.

Features

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Other connectionsmicro SD
micro USB
USB, type A
WiFiWifi 2,4GHz and 5GHz
Audio outputSpeaker output (earphone jack)

Convenience

Battery bay4pcs 18650 batteries (>2600mAh) not included
Network controllableLAN (RJ45)
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC power adapter
Quick start guide (x1)

Dimensions

Set Height357.4 mm
Product weight2.4 kg
Set Width602.4 mm
Wall Mount100 x 100 mm
Set Depth37.5 mm

Internal Player

Storage16GB EMMC
Memory2GB LPDDR3
CPURockchip PX30

Power

Mains power20V/2.25A adapter

Communication

Ethernet10M/100M
Wi-Fi/ WLANWiFi 2.4G(802.11 b/g/n) + 5GHz

Miscellaneous

Warranty3 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC

Operating conditions

Relative humidity30 ~ 80 %
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (storage)-25 ~ 50 °C
Temperature range (operation)15° ~ 35° °C

Picture/Display

Response time (typical)36 sec to update image
Operating systemAndroid 11
Aspect ratio16:9
Diagonal screen size (inch)25.3
Panel resolution3200 x 1800
Display colors60 000
Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

25BDL4050I/00

Mechanical drawing

Downloads

25BDL4050I/00

Manual

Arabic

Downloads

25BDL4050I/00

