Fashion

Stand out from the crowd and inspire customers with your collection. Our smart solutions help you show the latest fashion trends with dynamic content personalised for every unique shopper to boost sales and engagement.

image
streamline icon mood rock 140x140 1
Get in the mood
streamline icon donation charity care person 140x140
Personalised experience
streamline icon pathfinder intersect 140x140 1
Seamless design

RETAIL SUCCESS STORY - PHYGITAL APPROACH

85% increase in revenues

Konrad Jezierski, Head of eobuwie.pl and Dariusz Sobczak, Board member Nanovo, testify of this great success

Opinion piece

What’s in store for retail?

Five trends to beat the ‘at home economy’

Retail as we know it is changing. But that in itself is not ‘new’ news. Since the advent of online shopping, physical stores have seen declining customer numbers and a rise in the work that needs to be done to entice passers-by through the doors.

The pandemic and its associated lockdowns have seen a change in retail patterns again. And while the number of people visiting physical stores is starting to increase again, the emergence of the ‘at home economy’ and the priorities people are giving to their spending – from eating at home, the consumption of digital services such as video streaming, and, of course, shopping online – is a significant trend that looks set to stay. At least for the short term.

So, what can be done to encourage shoppers back onto the high street and physical stores. In this article we examine five trends that retailers could employ to buck the ‘at home economy’ and bring people back in their droves…

Read the article

Three ways to engage customers more

Positioning your brand and products with LED displays

With in-store advertising still the main driver for retail businesses choosing digital displays, according to our latest research with our retail integration partners, creating content that stands out from the crowd, and draws people in, is imperative.

Large format LCD displays can deliver hard-hitting messaging and TV-style ads that bring product choices to life, while choosing a LED display can offer the opportunity to grow the crowd, with near endless possibilities. Here are three ways to engage customers more with LED displays…

Read the article

Three ways digital displays signpost successful retail

Drawing customers in

In our latest PPDS Retail survey, we asked our installation partners what the main uses of digital signage in retail are now, and what they believe they’ll be in five years’ time. In both, advertising was clearly dominant, scoring 85% now and 71% for five years’ time. In second place, ordering scored 28% in both timeframes.

Omnichannel marketing – creating a consistent brand and customer experience across all channels and platforms – is essential for all retailers. For retailers with physical stores, as well as competing among themselves, they are fighting back against ecommerce. In their toolkit they have something that online stores simply can’t provide – the physical experience – from feeling a product through to trying it on or tasting it.

Supporting the ‘experience’, digital signage bridges the gap between the online world and the physical. It offers a great deal of potential when it comes to in-store advertising, and it can make much more of an impact than a simple, static ad.

And building upon that experience, retailers can enhance their brand and engage their customers. How? With digital signage delivering traditional advertising messages – from offers and promotions through to aspirational visuals – augmented with the latest trends in store.

Phygital. Gamification. Big data analytics. These trends are all easily accessible and they can encourage a viral wave of visitors that online competitors will struggle to beat.

Opinion piece

5 TRENDS TO FOLLOW - Challenge online shopping with new experiences

Looking for ways to reshape the shopping experience and keep ahead of the competition? At PPDS, we’re always looking for opportunities to support our customers in staying ahead of the latest trends and, in this article, we point out five new ways of innovating your store to keep up with the growing shift to online shopping.

Read the article

Opinion piece

TOP 10 USEFUL METRICS

Why retail analytics make the difference

For all businesses, data is a game changer and, retail stores – both physical and online – are no exception. Data gives shop owners the head start to enhance their store’s performance. With the newest technology, using cameras featuring facial recognition and artificial intelligence, you can make significant improvements in many areas.

In this article, we will talk you through the most promising data you can use to get better insights and optimise your business significantly.

Read the article

Bring your vision to life with our innovative display solutions

How can we help you?

fashionstore impressive branding led

Store architect / designer

Bringing new ideas & inspiration to your customers

supermarket impressive branding led

Brand manager, Category manager, Marketing role

A personalised & interactive brand experience

5 phoneavstore ppds intelligent signage solution for retail

Consultant, Chain / Store manager

Optimisation based on hard evidence

supermarket interact and waydinfing t line wayfinding

System integrator

Getting things done with a reliable partner

Designed for retail

Getting real about seamless customer journeys and personal experiences.

image

image

