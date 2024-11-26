PeopleCount

Bringing the strength of our partnerships together with our powerful Android SoC displays. Innovating for you, now.

Whether for a retail store, supermarket, a cinema or any other public venue, as we all navigate through the ongoing changes made real by the Covid 19 pandemic, maintaining safe social distance is a priority. Now, at PPDS, we are working with our partners across EMEA to combine the power of the Android SoC on our Philips displays with cutting-edge apps and software, to bring you timely, tested, safe social distancing and capacity management solutions. All designed to equip your customers with the information they need to manage their settings effectively and efficiently, while keeping their customers informed and engaged. Moving your customers and theirs back through business confidently.