Making PeopleCount
For safer social distancing in public settings
Working past the pandemic and bringing customers back into business with confidence
PeopleCount
Bringing the strength of our partnerships together with our powerful Android SoC displays. Innovating for you, now.
Whether for a retail store, supermarket, a cinema or any other public venue, as we all navigate through the ongoing changes made real by the Covid 19 pandemic, maintaining safe social distance is a priority. Now, at PPDS, we are working with our partners across EMEA to combine the power of the Android SoC on our Philips displays with cutting-edge apps and software, to bring you timely, tested, safe social distancing and capacity management solutions. All designed to equip your customers with the information they need to manage their settings effectively and efficiently, while keeping their customers informed and engaged. Moving your customers and theirs back through business confidently.
Efficient
Cost effective and flexible into the long term, keep overheads down while reducing the need for staff at the door.
Simple
Easy to install, set entrance limits, and customise content with no internet connection necessary.
Management
Simple queue management system makes it clear for visitors to know when they can enter the store.
Making PeopleCount – single entrance sensor and signage
Our Making PeopleCount solution uses a Philips display, a Bosch intelligent sensor and our PeopleCount app, connected at the entrance to the premises. This effective solution enables you to track the number of customers entering and leaving a public setting through a single entrance. Delivering real time information to the display for customer queue communications and alerting them when it’s unsafe to enter via a simple traffic light system. Your simple social distancing solution bringing your business back to life during challenging business times.
PeopleCount Now – award-winning capacity management solution
Combining a versatile and easily adaptable Philips display together with a people sensing camera and the incredible software from NowSignage, this new multi-entrance solution boasts a range of high value benefits in a cost effective bundle. This fully scalable and secure solution includes full access to NowSignage software, delivering the flexibility to easily design dashboard displays and powerful insights for in-depth management reporting.
Easy installation
PeopleCount is designed to make life easier – for customers, for businesses and for integrators. So, the PeopleCount single entry solution, using an intelligent Bosch camera, a Philips display and our unique PeopleCount app, is simple to install and it doesn’t even require an internet connection. Follow our five steps toward encouraging people to step into your business with confidence.
Bring customers confidence
Being installed now into public settings around the globe, PeopleCount is the award-winning solution designed to give customers the confidence to step back into businesses everywhere. With a low total cost of ownership that quickly pays for itself and an installation process that’s designed to be hassle free. Find out more in our latest case study.
The hygiene factor
Keeping your digital signage displays and professional TVs clean and free of dust and fingerprints is essential for the best viewing experience. Now, keeping them free of bacteria and viruses is a critical part of your health and safety practices. The hygiene factor associated with interactive displays has long been a talking point and there are more questions than ever before about safe cleaning practices for touch screens. It’s recommended to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for each of the different products used in your business. Adding these into your device cleaning policies and practices is equally important. You can find out more about cleaning digital signage and professional TVs with us here.
Philips displays, powered by our Android SoC, are designed to enable easy development and integration of software. Find your Philips professional display now.
Choose your compatible display
