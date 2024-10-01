Products

Open² elevating smart schooling

Power your education evolution across campus with Philips professional displays

Power up learning for teachers and students

A brighter future starts with intelligent innovations. Place your learning environment at the top of the class with world-leading Philips professional displays, monitors, and complete solutions to power digital transformations or take your smart schooling set-up to the next level.

Learn more

Across campus displays

MediaSuite
Q-Line
B-Line
D-Line
T-Line
E-Line
Philips L-Line 6000 Series
Build Monitors into the equation

Allow students and teachers to immerse themselves in the moment with the Philips Evnia, delivering inspiration in the classroom, bringing a sleek and stylish look to your reception desk, and the optimal experience for students in your media suites – for gaming and e-sports. Distance learning – no problem. Discover our Philips 5000 Series, showcasing in 34” and 27” models with integrated webcams – bringing best in class learning home.

Discover Philips Monitors

Open² elevating smart schooling

How can we help you?

Bring your vision to life with our innovative display solutions

1a classroom interactive main image

Engaging learning methods

2021 04 18 gsg philips 028

Secure and reliable IT integration

4 distance learning focus image

Innovative teaching trends

3a lecture theatre focus image 2

Boost appeal and minimise costs

education t line classroom

Complete top-class solutions

1a classroom interactive main image

Engaging learning methods

2021 04 18 gsg philips 028

Secure and reliable IT integration

4 distance learning focus image

Innovative teaching trends

3a lecture theatre focus image 2

Boost appeal and minimise costs

education t line classroom

Complete top-class solutions

School or university?

education t line

Advancing smart schools

3a lecture theatre main image

Elevating university excellence

Education Solutions

Traditional teaching sessions
Interactive Teaching
Wayfinding in education
Student information
Academic branding
Distance learning
Room booking education
Wireless Screen Sharing education
Teaching in a lecture theatre

Benefits

Designed for education

Streamline your classrooms and spaces across campus with the latest and greatest Philips professional displays, managed remotely with PPDS Wave.

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

PPDS Wave remote management

Manage your whole display fleet and control across campus content remotely with PPDS Wave Controller – your evolutionary ecosystem designed to support time, energy and cost efficiencies. Discover software applications to support your vision from our network of proven partners on the PPDS ProStore, and take advantage of our education specific content templates via PPDS Wave Creator.

Video conferencing

Built-in video conferencing makes video calls with single or multiple people quick, reliable and easy. Simply connect a compatible camera and use the included software, or connect via third party apps such as Skype, Zoom and others to make your calls.

Wireless screen sharing

Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect up to 64 devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or the Interact dongle to connect guest speakers and remote access students logged in using an external network.

Tiling

Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled set up with only one external device. A single player takes care of your custom content, no matter the number of displays.

Seamless solutions for education

Philips professional displays and monitors bring education settings to life. Whether for the classroom or lecture theatre, the back office, common areas and around campus – and whether you prefer a standalone or networked, interactive or static display – with our solution-based, customer-focused approach the display is just the beginning. Harnessing the power of your familiar software, to enhance collaboration, to engage students on site and working from home, or to inform the whole-campus community, with us you’ll discover education technology solutions and remote display management opportunities to take your setting securely into the future.

Get a demo or schedule a call…allow us to tell you more

We would love to hear from you and learn more about how we can support your business.

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

