Philips E-Line
Elevate the education experience and inspire creative minds with this best-in-class interactive touch screen.
Education
Education
Set a higher benchmark and lead a smarter classroom. The brilliantly designed E-Line boasts an anti-glare and anti-reflection 4K screen, including blue light filter on 4000 Series models, to ensure your content is always the focal point in any lighting condition. It’s equally as impressive on the inside, with a plethora of features that will enable students to design, invent, collaborate and translate their ideas for the real world.
E is for Education
Create a classroom that revels in learning. The Philips E-Line education display supports teachers, lecturers and instructors across all disciplines with intuitive technology that can awaken learners’ curiosity and inspire imagination.
Built on an Android SoC platform for a truly intuitive user experience, and featuring multi-touch technology and whiteboard mode, this innovative touch screen has been designed together with educators, especially for education.
Your complete classroom solution
Your Philips E-Line delivers wireless screensharing for up to 64 devices, a built-in Chromium web browser and an interactive whiteboard, as well as access to i3Learnhub software. And options for third party videoconferencing, a blue light filter, and more.
Complete with all the features and applications needed to deliver effective, efficient and engaging lessons and lectures in the classroom, the E-Line is a great solution for students and educators in a hybrid, distance and flex-learning environment, too.
E is for...
...evolutionary
Evolve education into future focused learning. Bring the technology students will use in business, into education.
...energising
Inspire imagination and teach smarter. Energise brilliant thinking through connectivity, creativity and collaboration.
...engaging
Awaken academics and collaborate better. Connect up to 64 devices at the same time for real focus from all students.
Philips E-Line
Evolve your education setting with all the latest features
Whiteboard mode
Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be streamed back to your laptop for easy printing or file sharing.
Wireless screen sharing
Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect up to 64 devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or the Interact dongle to connect guest speakers and remote access students logged in using an external network.
CMND & Control for connected campus displays
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
Infrared Touch with USB Plug-and-Play
Experience a better way to control content. Simply plug your existing laptop or desktop to enable touch functionality on the big screen instantly. USB plug-and-play means that no installations or configuration is required, with options to plug removable devices from the side or having them fixed from the back.
Video conferencing
Built-in video conferencing makes video calls with single or multiple people quick, reliable and easy. Simply connect a compatible camera and use the included software, or connect via third party apps such as Skype, Zoom and others to make your calls.
FailOver always on technology
Never miss a moment. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your classroom is always switched on.
Interactive education display featuring multi-touch technolog
Philips Collaboration 4000 Series
Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 40 touchpoints, and a toughened anti-glare glass.
Interactive education display featuring multi-touch technolog
Philips Collaboration 3000 Series
The Philips E-Line touch display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 40 touchpoints. Powered by Android and featuring a toughened anti-glare glass, it’s made to withstand heavy daily usage in the classroom.
Made for results
Success stories
More enriching teaching and learning experien...
Open2 flexible education software: The new Philips Genius cloud-based teaching and learning software for interactive displays delivers a fresh and flexible approach to bringing classrooms to life, del...Read More
Contact
Get in touch