Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

E-Line

75BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: e

This interactive display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 40 touchpoints. Powered by Android 13 and with toughened anti-glare and anti-reflection glass, it's made to withstand heavy daily use in busy environments.

Get a quote

Technical Specifications

Weight

Product without stand (kg)51.4 kg
Product with packaging (lb)137.79 lb
Product without stand (lb)113.32 lb
Product with packaging (kg)62.5 kg

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
EAC
EMF
ETL
Energy Star 8.0
Warranty5-year warranty

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20~60 °C
Altitude0 ~ 5000 m
Humidity range (operation)[RH]10–90% (without condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10–90% (without condensation)
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
MTBF30,000 hour(s)

Picture/Display

Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Brightness400 cd/m²
Diagonal screen size (metric)189.3 cm
Pixel pitch0.42975 (H) x 0.42975 (V) [mm]
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Display colours1.07 B
OS UI resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Panel technologyVA
Contrast ratio (typical)5500:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)74.5 inch
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Response time (typical)6.5 ms
Operating systemAndroid 13

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480i, 60 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
720p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
2160p, 30, 60 Hz

Interactivity

Protection glassAnti-Glare
Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
Multi-touch technology0-gap Infrared touch
Plug and playHID compliant
Touchpoints50 simultaneous touch points(depending on application)

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
SPDIF
Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x 3)
VGA (Analogue D-Sub) (x 1)
USB-C (up to 65 W)
USB 2.0 (x 1)
USB 3.0 (x 4)
External controlRS232C (in) D-Sub9
RJ45 x 2
Other connectionsOPS
USB-B (x 2)
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
BluetoothBT5.2

Convenience

Remote control signalLockable
Screen-saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
PlacementLandscape (16/7)
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Other convenienceCarrying handles
Keyboard controlLockable

Accessories

Optional accessoriesInteract dongles
AccessoriesPower code (US, UK, EU)
HDMI cable
USB-A to B
Remote control and AAA batteries
2 pcs stylus
Wall mount
Quick start guide

Dimensions

Wall Mount800 x 400 mm, M8
Set Height1020.2 mm
Bezel width (L/R, T/B)16.6 mm (L/R/T)/45.0 mm (B)
Set Width1709.4 mm
Set Width (inch)67.30 inch
Set Depth85.4 mm
Set Depth (inch)3.36 inch
Set Height (inch)40.17 inch

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory4 GB RAM
CPUQuad-Core Cortex A55
GPUMulti-Core Mali-G52
Wi-Fi2.4/5 GHz

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 16 W

Power

Energy Label ClassE
Consumption (Typical)155 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60 Hz
Standby power consumption<0.5 W

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
MPEG
HEAAC
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

German

Downloads

75BDL3152E/00

Leaflet

French

Downloads

75BDL3152E/00

Leaflet

English UK

Downloads

75BDL3152E/00

View all

E-Line

Available in:

65″
image

65BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: f

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
65″
image

65BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g. epeat silver.

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
65″
image

65BDL4052E/02

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
65″
image

65BDL4052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
65″
image

65BDL3052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
75″
image

75BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: e

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
75″
image

75BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g. epeat silver.

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
75″
image

75BDL4052E/02

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
75″
image

75BDL4052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
75″
image

75BDL3052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
86″
image

86BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g. epeat silver.

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
86″
image

86BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: d

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
86″
image

86BDL4052E/02

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
86″
image

86BDL4052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
86″
image

86BDL3052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See details See details
Discover E-Line

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch