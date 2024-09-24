65BDL4052E/02

Features
Technical Specifications
Weight
|Product without stand (kg)
|44.26 kg
|Product with packaging (lb)
|118.61 lb
|Product without stand (lb)
|97.58 lb
|Product with packaging (kg)
|53.8 kg
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5–95% (without condensation)
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20–80% (without condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
Picture/Display
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|163.9 cm
|Pixel pitch
|0.372 x 0.372 mm
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|Progressive scan
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Brightness (after glass)
|360 cd/m²
|Display colours
|1.07 Billion
|OS UI resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Brightness (before glass)
|390 cd/m²
|Optimum resolution
|3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1200:1
|Panel technology
|ADS
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|64.5 inch
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|Dutch
|Danish
|English
|French
|Finnish
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Norwegian
|Polish
|Portuguese
|Russian
|Spanish
|Swedish
|Simplified Chinese
|Turkish
|Traditional Chinese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|RoHS
|CB
|EAC
|EMF
|ETL
|Warranty
|5-year warranty
Supported Display Resolution
|Video formats
|480p, 60 Hz
|720p, 50, 60 Hz
|1080i, 50, 60 Hz
|1080p, 50, 60 Hz
|2160p, 50, 60 Hz
|480i, 60 Hz
|Computer formats
|640 x 350, 70 Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
|832 x 624, 75 Hz
|848 x 480, 60 Hz
|960 x 720, 75 Hz
|1024 x 768, 60, 70 Hz
|1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75 Hz
|1152 x 900, 66 Hz
|1280 x 720, 60, 70 Hz
|1280 x 768, 60 Hz, 75 Hz
|1280 x 800, 60, 75 Hz
|1280 x 960, 60 Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60, 67, 75 Hz
|1360 x 768, 60 Hz
|1366 x 768, 60 Hz
|1400 x 1050, 60, 75 Hz
|1600 x 900, 60 Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
|1920 x 1200, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
|1440 x 900, 60 Hz
|720 x 400, 70 Hz
Interactivity
|Protection glass
|Anti-Glare
|Tempered safety glass 7 MOHS
|Blue light filter
|Multi-touch technology
|0-gap Infrared touch
|Plug and play
|HID compliant
|Touchpoints
|20 simultaneous touch points
Connectivity
|Video output
|HDMI 2.0 (x 1)
|Audio output
|3.5 mm Mini Jack (x 1)
|Video input
|DVI-D (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x 3)
|USB 2.0 (x 3)
|USB 3.0 (x 3)
|USB-C (up to 65 W)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm mini jack (x 1)
|External control
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|Other connections
|OPS
|micro SD
|USB-B (x 3)
Convenience
|Ease of installation
|Smart Insert
|AC Out
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Screen-saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
|Placement
|Landscape (18/7)
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loop through
|Keyboard control
|Lockable
|Other convenience
|Carrying handles
Accessories
|Optional accessories
|Interact dongles
|Included Accessories
|Cleaning cloth (x 1)
|AC Power Cord
|AC Switch Cover
|Cable clip (x 3)
|DVI-I Cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|HDMI Cable (3 m) (x 1)
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
|Philips logo (x 1)
|Quick start guide (x 1)
|Remote control and AAA batteries
|RS232 cable
|RS232 daisy chain cable (x 1)
|Touch Pen (x 2)
|USB A to B cable (3 m) (x 1)
|USB cover and screws
Internal Player
|Storage
|32 GB eMMc
|Memory
|8 GB
|CPU
|MTK 9970A
|Wi-Fi
|2G/5G/6G 2T2R
Dimensions
|Wall Mount
|400 x 400 mm, M8
|Set Height
|883.2 mm
|Set Width
|1494.3 mm
|Set Width (inch)
|58.83 inch
|Set Depth
|99.5 mm(D_Max)/78.5 mm(D_Wallmount) mm
|Smart Insert mount
|100 x 100 mm, 6xM4L6
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.92 (D_Max)/3.09(D_Wallmount) inch
|Set Height (inch)
|34.77 inch
|Bezel width
|17.8 mm(T/R/L) x 31.7 mm(B)
|Weight
|44.26 kg
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 15 W
Power
|Energy Label Class
|G
|Consumption (Typical)
|170 W
|Power Saving Features
|Smart Power
|Consumption (Max)
|430 W
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Video
|H.263
|H.264
|H.265
|MPEG1/2
|MPEG4
|VP8
|VP9
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|PNG
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG
